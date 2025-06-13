Seattle Sounders enter Club World Cup arena: "We want to compete"

They'll soon put that experience to the test at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, starting Sunday when storied Brazilian side Botafogo visit Lumen Field (10 pm ET | DAZN.com). They'll also face European heavyweights Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Group B, with the top two teams reaching the knockout phase.

This marks Seattle's second foray into the Club World Cup via their 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title, the first coming in 2023 when they fell 1-0 to Egypt's Al Ahly in Morocco.

"This is a well-earned, big deal," head coach Brian Schmetzer told reporters midweek. "We fell short in Morocco. If I had to do that over again, I would have added one more exhibition game before we had to play Al Ahly.

"We're trying to use everything coached and thought about and experienced here at the club," he continued. "[Goalkeeper coach] Tommy [Dutra]'s given me some good history lessons, just to get these guys to enjoy this moment and play up to their potential to see if we can get a result. Because that's what we want to do.