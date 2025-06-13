Seattle Sounders enter Club World Cup arena: "We want to compete"

Seattle Sounders FC are no strangers to high-stakes tournament soccer.
They'll soon put that experience to the test at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, starting Sunday when storied Brazilian side Botafogo visit Lumen Field (10 pm ET | DAZN.com). They'll also face European heavyweights Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Group B, with the top two teams reaching the knockout phase.
This marks Seattle's second foray into the Club World Cup via their 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title, the first coming in 2023 when they fell 1-0 to Egypt's Al Ahly in Morocco.
"This is a well-earned, big deal," head coach Brian Schmetzer told reporters midweek. "We fell short in Morocco. If I had to do that over again, I would have added one more exhibition game before we had to play Al Ahly.
"We're trying to use everything coached and thought about and experienced here at the club," he continued. "[Goalkeeper coach] Tommy [Dutra]'s given me some good history lessons, just to get these guys to enjoy this moment and play up to their potential to see if we can get a result. Because that's what we want to do.
"We want to enjoy this, and it does feel different, but we also want to compete as well."
Starting point
Seattle are part of arguably the most stacked group in the expanded 32-team tournament, highlighted by a dominant LaLiga power in Atlético and reigning UEFA Champions League winners PSG.
Botafogo have championship credentials as well, winning last year's Brasileiro Série A and Copa Libertadores. Their squad includes several ex-MLS standouts, including forward Jefferson Savarino (Real Salt Lake) and midfielder Gregore (Inter Miami CF).
"In group play, it's really important, when you're playing against really good competition, to have a good first game," midfielder Cristian Roldan said of Sunday's matchup. "It kind of sets you up for the entire tournament, and it doesn't feel like you're trying to catch up with the rest of the group.
"So, the first game is extremely important, and I think that's our mentality going into group play. Take it game by game, but intensity and mentality in group play is always the starting point."
Step one
Given their underdog status, Roldan identified energy and effort as the foundation for a shock result and, potentially, a Cinderella run.
"We want to show that this league is capable of competing against the very best," Roldan said. "So, I think good performances, good energy, intensity, is really important going into this game because we understand the quality that they have. We just need to bring that intensity to be able to compete at this level.
"... We already talk about the quality that Botafogo, Atlético and PSG have. But you can minimize that quality by bringing the intensity."
For Schmetzer, it's about proving what the Sounders are capable of – starting with a strong performance against Botafogo.
"[Success would be] that we're competing and if there's any sort of result, draw or win," said the coach. "Success is measured by, for me internally, just if the guys play to their potential."