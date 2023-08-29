Matchday 29: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

The Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs race heats up Wednesday evening with 13 midweek games on tap for Matchday 29.

Eastern Conference: There's a bit more separation (both in points and possibly roster talent) between the top seven and the rest. But the race for the final Wild Card spots (eighth and ninth place) is hot.

Western Conference: The race remains tight, as only five points separate third place from 10th place.

When pulling up MLS Season Pass on Apple TV , here's how to navigate the options:

If the Sergio Busquets , Jordi Alba , Benjamin Cremaschi and Messi combination below doesn't do it for you in terms of pure aesthetic brilliance, it's possible nothing will.

Until Miami are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, they remain a hot ticket. And even if Tata Martino's side do end up eliminated before the season's end – which is looking less and less likely considering they haven't lost in nine games since Lionel Messi 's debut – they'll still be a must-watch simply because Messi & Co. are that entertaining.

For Atlanta, continuing to get the most out of new creative sparks like Xande Silva and Saba Lobjanidze will be crucial in this match and beyond.

One of the ways Cincinnati have amassed all those points is through excellent play from their bench, which will likely be called upon again as Yerson Mosquera continues to work his way back from injury and Aaron Boupendza , fresh off a goal-scoring performance in Cincy's 3-0 rout of NYCFC on Saturday, trained off to the side in Tuesday's practice.

Atlanta look like a positively reborn team since their summer signings joined the side, most recently beating MLS Cup contenders Seattle Sounders (on the road) and Nashville SC (at home) by a combined 6-0 scoreline. But they now host the best team in the league, FC Cincinnati , who are currently neck-and-neck on points per game with the 2021 New England Revolution – the highest point-getters in MLS history.

Miami, meanwhile, will just be hoping to string a few more wins together to keep postseason hope alive before Messi presumably leaves for Argentina camp during the September international window.

A major concern for Nashville will be the availability of All-Star center back Walker Zimmerman , who, alongside DP striker Sam Surridge , is listed as questionable heading into this one.

But maybe rivalry is more your thing, and if that's the case, this game has you covered there too. Miami knocked off Nashville in the Leagues Cup Final on penalties, and Gary Smith's side will surely want to exact revenge in what will be the Herons' first rematch of the Messi era.

The run from Thiago Almada 😮‍💨 The backheel finish from Saba Lobjanidze 🔥 Lobjanidze scores in his debut to make it 4-0 for @ATLUTD . pic.twitter.com/fPHn48m2vn

Then again, with Riqui Puig now in top form, anything seems possible.

Greg Vanney's Galaxy have white-knuckled their way through the last eight MLS matches (3W-1L-4D) to keep hope alive, but are still second to last in the Western Conference. Losing one of their precious games-in-hand to a fellow Western Conference bubble team in San Jose may make the points mountain too tall to climb.

And while the Galaxy may have the upper hand historically, it's the Earthquakes who could deliver a possibly lethal blow to their SoCal rivals' postseason chances on Wednesday.

El Trafico may get more headlines as far as California derbies go, but never sleep on the Cali Clasico. The clubs have won a combined seven MLS Cups (five for LA Galaxy , two for San Jose Earthquakes ), which is far and away the largest haul between any two rivals in the league.

So pretty from Riqui Puig. 👏 @douglascosta and @RiquiPuig run the two-man game to perfection. #LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/UDE0KtMurR

Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

In securing a 2-1 home win over LAFC on Saturday, Charlotte FC pulled a "not-so-fast" on grave-digging pundits ready to put their 2023 season to bed. And considering the Crown haven't lost at home since May, it may be time to put the shovel away for a while, even with red-hot Orlando City coming to town.

Bank of America Stadium is regularly getting 30,000+ fans through the gates, making Charlotte one of the more daunting road trips in the league.

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Djordje Petrovic, one of MLS's top goalkeepers, is off to Chelsea. Brandon Bye, arguably the most underrated right back in the league, is out for the season with an ACL tear. Bruce Arena, the all-time winningest coach in MLS history, remains away from the team on administrative leave.

New England have overcome a lot this season, but a home loss to the Red Bulls would be a clear data point that a 2023 unraveling has begun.

New York City FC vs. CF Montréal

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Two Eastern Conference playoff bubble teams trending in opposite directions go head-to-head as "now or never" time sets in for NYCFC (six points below the playoff line), while CF Montréal could potentially jump out of the Wild Card spots into seventh place with a win.

Playoff race aside, let's show some love to Mathieu Choinière: Montréal's 24-year-old homegrown product was something of a surprise selection to this year's All-Star Game (Commissioner's Pick), but with 3g/2a in his last four games across all competitions, the do-everything midfielder is breaking into "I'm him" territory.

Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

The Philadelphia Union continue to round into full health, which means their attacking big three – Dániel Gazdag, Julián Carranza and Mikael Uhre – are back and more dangerous than ever. All three notched goal contributions against D.C. on Saturday, bringing their collective total to 28g/17a on the season.