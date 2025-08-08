Matchday 28: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

After pausing for Phase One of Leagues Cup, the MLS regular season resumes this weekend with a high-stakes Matchday 28.
The Florida Derby takes center stage on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, with Orlando City hosting Inter Miami at Inter&Co Stadium.
Fresh off announcing the blockbuster summer signing of Son Heung-min, LAFC visit a Chicago Fire FC side looking for a statement performance.
Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati seek to regain the Supporters' Shield lead at home against Charlotte FC.
- WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Chicago hold the ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot in the Eastern Conference, knowing a win against a proven MLS powerhouse like LAFC would provide a massive boost as they look to make the postseason for the first time since 2017.
In head coach Gregg Berhalter's first year at the helm, the Fire have shown glimpses of playoff-caliber soccer. They're currently riding a three-game unbeaten streak, including two straight wins over CF Montréal and the New York Red Bulls.
Club-record signing Hugo Cuypers scored in both victories, reaching 14g/2a to stay in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. All-Star midfielder Philip Zinckernagel (10g/10a), star winger Jonathan Bamba (3g/8a) and homegrown playmaker Brian Gutiérrez (7g/1a) are other key attackers for Chicago.
For LAFC, making the playoffs is practically an obligation. Currently sixth in the Western Conference, but with at least two games in hand on all five teams above them, the Black & Gold look poised to climb the table.
Despite falling narrowly short of the Leagues Cup knockout rounds, LAFC boast one of the league's most dangerous attackers in Denis Bouanga (13g/7a). The Gabon international will look to form arguably the most lethal one-two punch in MLS with Son, whose debut awaits paperwork going through.
The Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea legend highlights an active Secondary Transfer window for the Black & Gold, who also acquired Scottish international defender Ryan Porteous and Canadian international midfielder Mathieu Choinière earlier this summer.
- WHEN: Sunday, 6 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
At or near the top of the MLS standings throughout most of the summer, FC Cincinnati can further improve their Supporters' Shield credentials against a direct challenger – and close the gap on the Philadelphia Union.
Undefeated in their last three league games, the Orange & Blue will again rely on Evander. A Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate with 15g/8a, the Brazilian playmaker was equally dominant during Leagues Cup Phase One, notching 2g/2a while scoring a pair of highlight-reel golazos against CF Monterrey and FC Juárez.
Cincy await the return of club-record signing Kévin Denkey (12g/1a), who's been sidelined with a leg injury. In his absence, veteran strikers Sergio Santos and Kei Kamara have led the line.
Despite their short Leagues Cup run, Charlotte are in fantastic form in MLS, going undefeated in five (with four straight wins) to re-enter the playoff picture.
But now they must contend without midfielder Pep Biel (10g/12a), who suffered a hamstring injury during Leagues Cup. That puts even more focus on DP winger Wilfried Zaha to produce; the Crystal Palace legend has a goal contribution in each of his last eight MLS outings, giving him 6g/9a on the year.
Charlotte are also getting key contributions from 20-year-old striker Idan Toklomati, who's stepped up following Patrick Agyemang's transfer to EFL Championship side Derby County. The Israeli international has scored in five of their last seven MLS matches.
- WHEN: Sunday, 8 pm
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass; Apple TV+
After a 5-1 trouncing of LIGA MX side Necaxa in Leagues Cup, Orlando City host their biggest rival, Inter Miami, for Sunday Night Soccer.
The Lions are paced by Martín Ojeda, who's in the midst of a career year. The Argentine No. 10 has produced 16g/16a across all competitions so far this season and recorded a goal contribution in 13 consecutive matches. His heroics proved massive as Oscar Pareja's side reached the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.
Marco Pašalić (10g/4a) keeps delivering during his debut MLS campaign, while homegrown fullback Alex Freeman (4g/2a) continues his breakout season for an Orlando side with the league's second-best offense (46 goals).
The highest scoring offense in MLS? That title belongs to Miami, whose 49 tallies are best in the league behind Lionel Messi's (18g/9a) world-class form.
However, the legendary No. 10 suffered a leg injury in Leagues Cup action and will miss Sunday's visit to Inter&Co Stadium, forcing the club's star-studded supporting cast to step up.
Summer signing Rodrigo De Paul has done just that, producing 1g/2a to help lead the Herons into the Leagues Cup quarterfinals after joining on loan from LaLiga side Atlético Madrid. They've also gotten major contributions from Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez as of late.