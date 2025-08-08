Matchday 28: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

After pausing for Phase One of Leagues Cup , the MLS regular season resumes this weekend with a high-stakes Matchday 28.

Club-record signing Hugo Cuypers scored in both victories, reaching 14g/2a to stay in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. All-Star midfielder Philip Zinckernagel (10g/10a), star winger Jonathan Bamba (3g/8a) and homegrown playmaker Brian Gutiérrez (7g/1a) are other key attackers for Chicago.

In head coach Gregg Berhalter's first year at the helm, the Fire have shown glimpses of playoff-caliber soccer. They're currently riding a three-game unbeaten streak, including two straight wins over CF Montréal and the New York Red Bulls .

Chicago hold the ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot in the Eastern Conference, knowing a win against a proven MLS powerhouse like LAFC would provide a massive boost as they look to make the postseason for the first time since 2017.

For LAFC, making the playoffs is practically an obligation. Currently sixth in the Western Conference, but with at least two games in hand on all five teams above them, the Black & Gold look poised to climb the table.

Despite falling narrowly short of the Leagues Cup knockout rounds, LAFC boast one of the league's most dangerous attackers in Denis Bouanga (13g/7a). The Gabon international will look to form arguably the most lethal one-two punch in MLS with Son, whose debut awaits paperwork going through.