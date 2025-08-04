LAFC sign Scottish defender Ryan Porteous

The 26-year-old Scottish international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

To complete the deal, the Black & Gold sent Toronto FC $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) for his Discovery Priority.

“We’re excited to welcome Ryan to LAFC. He brings competitiveness, leadership qualities, and the type of mentality we value at this club,” said co-president & general manager John Thorrington.