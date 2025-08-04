LAFC sign Scottish defender Ryan Porteous

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have acquired defender Ryan Porteous from EFL Championship side Watford, the club announced Monday.
The 26-year-old Scottish international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.
To complete the deal, the Black & Gold sent Toronto FC $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) for his Discovery Priority.
“We’re excited to welcome Ryan to LAFC. He brings competitiveness, leadership qualities, and the type of mentality we value at this club,” said co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
“His experience at both the international and club level, along with his defensive intensity and ability to play out of the back, will be a great addition to our group as we push toward our goals this season.
Throughout his club career, Porteous has recorded 24g/13a in 274 appearances. He's mainly played for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian FC and Watford, and spent the latter half of last season on loan at Preston North End.
Internationally, Porteous has one goal in 13 appearances. He represented Scotland at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.
Porteous helps reinforce LAFC's center-back corps after Aaron Long suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in mid-July.
