Decision Day! 5 must-watch matches this weekend

Whatever your preferred metaphors, Decision Day and its two time slots of simultaneous matches can be a lot to navigate. Even Apple TV’s multiview isn’t quite big enough to splash every minute of every game across your screen(s). So here’s a rundown of five marquee fixtures with high stakes, showcase matchups, atmospheric settings – or all of the above.

Or is it MLS’s Halloween, with a little (or maybe a lot) too much of a good thing to satisfy your sweet tooth, interspersed among a few good jump scares and mild adrenaline spikes?

It’s like the annual Thanksgiving smorgasbord for Major League Soccer fans, with six hours or so of immersive, wall-to-wall action from coast to coast as we bid the regular season adieu and power into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

As if that wasn’t enough sizzle, the current Eastern Conference seeding would match up B.J. Callaghan’s side with Javier Mascherano’s in Round One of the playoffs. So this might well be an appetizer for a two- or three-match throwdown on the road to MLS Cup.

This time, we’ll be watching to see if red-hot Messi, the serial trophy collector he is, can complete his capture of the Golden Boot presented by Audi. With 26 goals, he’s a nose ahead of LAFC ’s Denis Bouanga (24 goals) with one more game remaining for each. And though it would require some real pyrotechnics on his part, Nashville SC ’s Sam Surridge (23 goals) sits in third, still in feasible range for a late-breaking sprint to the finish.

After Messi and Fafà Picault (who now wears Herons pink) swapped goals during a riveting 90 minutes of end-to-end soccer, a whopping 11 rounds of spot kicks were required to break the deadlock, with then-IMCF goalkeeper Drake Callender finally besting his opposite number Elliot Panicco to snatch glory for the visitors.

Partisans on both sides of this one will hark back to their memorable faceoff in the 2023 Leagues Cup final at GEODIS Park, the last of several breathless chapters in Lionel Messi & Co.’s euphoric run to silverware during his opening weeks with Inter Miami .

WHEN: Saturday, 9 pm ET

So yeah, about that Golden Boot…

It serves to reason that if you’re keeping at least one eye on Messi and Surridge, you’d do the same with Bouanga in the evening time slot out west. To be fair, that’s become a pretty easy decision in general since the arrival of Son Heung-Min in the City of Angels, though, because the Sonny-Denis show has become appointment viewing.

Striking up a devastating attacking chemistry, Son and Bouanga have combined to score 18 of LAFC’s last 20 goals, and the Black & Gold are duly riding a 6W-1L-0D surge towards the postseason.

Overall, the Angelenos have only lost twice since the South Korean icon arrived, and with Bouanga in hot pursuit of Messi and needing at least two goals to seize at least a share of the scoring title, Son has extra motivation to drop dimes for his partner in crime. That said, the duo must perform at Colorado’s mile-high altitude, and with both just returned from long travel for international duty.

Meanwhile, it’s the Last Chance Saloon for the Rapids, who’ve tailed off markedly in the home stretch with just one win since mid-August. Now they need to win or, at the very least, draw against LAFC, then get help from results elsewhere if they are to clamber back above the Western Conference playoff line as they race FC Dallas, Rocky Mountain Cup rivals Real Salt Lake and San Jose.