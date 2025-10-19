Golden Boot secured: Lionel Messi scores Decision Day hat trick

Messi finished as the league leader in both goals (29) and assists (19), outpacing Nashville's Sam Surridge (24 goals) and LAFC 's Denis Bouanga (24 goals) in the Golden Boot chase. His 48 goal contributions were one shy of the single-season MLS record, set by LAFC legend Carlos Vela (49) in 2019.

After bagging a first-half opener, the Argentine megastar took hold of the match in the second half. A goal from the penalty spot pulled Miami level after they went down 2-1, and his curling finish iced the Decision Day victory before he assisted Telasco Segovia 's stoppage-time strike.

With 29 goals, Messi tallied the fourth-most goals by any MLS player in a single season. He trails Vela (34 goals - 2019), Josef Martínez (31 goals - 2018) and Zlatan Ibrahimović (30 goals - 2019) in that list.

This all comes with Messi looking to become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP in league history. Other candidates include San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer and FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander.

Saturday's win gives Miami a huge momentum boost entering the playoffs, where they'll be the No. 3 seed and meet Nashville (No. 6) again in a Round One Best-of-3 Series. Last year's side, which won the Supporters' Shield in record-breaking fashion, lost in Round One to Atlanta United (No. 9 seed).