First in the West! Anders Dreyer & San Diego make more history

MLS Newcomer of the Year favorite Anders Dreyer and San Diego FC capped off a magical inaugural season in style in Saturday's Decision Day showdown at Portland.
Spurred by another dominant effort from Dreyer (2g/1a), San Diego dismantled the Timbers 4-0 at Providence Park, securing first place in the West and home-field advantage in the Western Conference during the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Historic season
With the result, Mikey Varas’ expansion side finished the season with 63 points, topping the Western Conference and edging out Vancouver Whitecaps FC. San Diego etched their name into the history books, becoming the expansion team with the most points and wins (19) in their inaugural season.
“That is monumental. You have to celebrate these moments because they don’t come all the time,” Varas shared on MLS Season Pass after the match. “What these guys did, not only tonight but every single day for the last 40 weeks, they’ve done something special, I’ll tell you that.”
Electric Dreyer
Dreyer capped off his bid for Newcomer of the Year in spectacular fashion, netting a brace in the span of two minutes after the halftime break. He brought his total goal contributions to 38 (19g/19a) and became the player with the most goals (17) and goal contributions (27) on the road in MLS history.
The 27-year-old Danish international has more than delivered since joining San Diego for a reported transfer fee of nearly $5 million from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht, forming one of the league's most dynamic one-two punches alongside Mexico international star Chucky Lozano.
MLS Cup aspirations
San Diego FC now await the winner of the Wild Card match between the eighth-seeded Timbers and ninth-seeded Real Salt Lake on Wednesday (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
Whoever the opponent, San Diego will welcome them to SnapDragon Stadium with plenty of momentum.
“And now we ask ourselves, ‘What now?’” Varas shared with reporters after the match
“Because we are hungry for more.”