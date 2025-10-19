First in the West! Anders Dreyer & San Diego make more history

Historic season

With the result, Mikey Varas’ expansion side finished the season with 63 points, topping the Western Conference and edging out Vancouver Whitecaps FC . San Diego etched their name into the history books, becoming the expansion team with the most points and wins (19) in their inaugural season.

“That is monumental. You have to celebrate these moments because they don’t come all the time,” Varas shared on MLS Season Pass after the match. “What these guys did, not only tonight but every single day for the last 40 weeks, they’ve done something special, I’ll tell you that.”