Matchday 18: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

Atlanta recorded just their second shutout in their last 11 matches in a midweek 0-0 draw against high-octane LAFC. That's good news for the Five Stripes, even if Brad Guzan had to stand on his head to make it happen. Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis are not likely to be shut out two matches in a row.