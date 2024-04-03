Mailbag! FC Cincinnati's next level, Chicho Arango's MVP case & Julián Carranza's future

Where are we headed today and every week – yes, this is me holding myself publicly accountable – until the end of the 2024 season? Well, that’s entirely up to you…

Did you miss me? Did you even know I was gone? Are mailbags the crutch of lazy columnists? Those, fortunately, aren’t the questions we’re here to answer today (or ever).

I know Acosta’s box-score numbers aren’t yet at the level of Arango or Suárez , but my MVP Venn diagram combines “best overall player” with “player most responsible for positive results on an elite team.” And Lucho sits smack in the middle, while Cincinnati sit at the top of the standings.

I am… not yet one of them, but I’m close. My current MVP finalists, ranked, are as follows:

Chicho Arango is everything Real Salt Lake could have hoped for and more from a record signing. Best $6 million the folks in Sandy ever spent. Some way-too-early MVP voters would certainly put him top of the heap, and deservedly so.

As Pablo Mastroeni put it after the Colombian’s 21-minute hat-trick to take down St. Louis CITY : "There's a locker room there that will do anything for Chicho."

Chicho Arango is on pace to hit a double-double in goals and assists before the All-Star break with plenty of time to spare. He’s played both as an out-and-out No. 9 and withdrawn as a second striker/creator thanks to injuries. He’s a tone-setter physically and emotionally, intense in a way that makes his teammates want to run through brick walls and opponents grimace after smashing into one.

I’m not sure I can add much that Tommy didn’t already say.

Note: Should Chicho have been sent off in last weekend's match against St. Louis? As discussed on Instant Replay , I think inconclusive video evidence makes it hard to overturn the on-field call. This also prompted a spirited debate on MLS Wrap-Up , where Sacha Kljestan leaned more towards "clear red card."

Versatility (or is it productivity?) is the greatest gift you can give a manager, and Chicho is certainly rewarding Mastroeni and the RSL front office right now.

On the first goal vs. St. Louis, Chicho drops into the space on top of the box opened by Anderson Julio ’s run to occupy the center back. One touch to turn and set up the shot, then a laser-beam finish from distance. On the third, Chicho takes a direct ball out of the sky with class to create a 3v3 situation, dishes to Luna, continues his run, rides the offside line perfectly and positions his body and feet for an across-the-body, one-time finish that looks far simpler than it is.

Ideally, Matt Crooks and Diego Luna play behind the Colombian in the "3-4-3 with the ball/4-4-2 without the ball" shape that Real Salt Lake prefer in 2024. Let Crooks operate in the right channel with Andrés Gómez providing width and depth, while Luna tucks inside to play make as Alexandros Katranis overlaps and hugs the left sideline. Within that structure, Arango is free to find space and opportunity however he sees fit.

Position is just a label. Just get Chicho on the field as much as possible (and as close as possible to goal) with players who recognize and reward his movement, anticipation/vision and ruthlessness in goal-scoring situations.

The quality is unquestioned. Now, it’s the consistency of that quality that Portland want most from their No. 10.

I’m not just talking about the final flourishes of the technical ability to finish plays at this level, either. I’m talking about the little things that add up to put players in those positions in the first place. Balance. Strength. Composure. Tempo. There’s a reason David Gass started talking about a potential 2024 MVP campaign for Evander last season around Leagues Cup .

The Brazilian No. 10 makes hard things look so easy so routinely that you’re forgiven for being nonplussed when he bangs a ball upper 90 or puts a dime on his forward’s noggin in the six-yard box. The Timbers’ record signing never looks hurried, thus the wildly impressive things he does can sometimes feel… pretty normal, for him at least.

Something is brewing in the final third in Portland once Evander , Jonathan Rodríguez and the rest of the Timbers’ attacking core get on the same page.

Time.

Time to go from individuals learning the game model to a collective executing it.

Time to add the right piece, a more box-oriented forward who can help create depth, can hold the ball up and combine with Lucho and Aaron Boupendza and, just as importantly, can be the first prong when applying pressure. You know, a Brandon Vazquez-lite type.

Right now, Cincinnati are surviving (the standings say thriving) on the dead-ball prowess and individual brilliance of Acosta. The Garys have scored six goals: Two via Acosta corner kicks, one via an Acosta free kick, one via an Acosta dummy/individual skill, one via a dreadful Chicago Fire giveaway and one via a full-field counterattack after Charlotte FC got too stretched in second-half stoppage time.

By my count, that’s 66% of goals directly attributable to the work of Acosta this season.

And that makes sense given 1) his aforementioned ability to affect games and 2) the huge turnover Cincinnati underwent this offseason. Remember, this is a team with five new starters, many in attacking positions: Luca Orellano, Pavel Bucha, Corey Baird, DeAndre Yedlin and Miles Robinson. Obinna Nwobodo has played only 241 of 450 available league minutes. Boupendza still hasn’t hit the heights his transfer fee and pedigree suggested he would.

It will take time for Orellano and Bucha, in particular, to understand their roles in Pat Noonan’s soccer orchestra, both with and without the ball. Orellano is a new profile on the left wing, more of a vertical, one-v-one threat than Álvaro Barreal, who liked to come inside and combine with Lucho. Bucha is still learning to embrace the aggressive mindset required of Noonan’s central midfielders.