FC Cincinnati loan Álvaro Barreal to Brazil's Cruzeiro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

FC Cincinnati have loaned left wingback Álvaro Barreal to Brazilian top-flight side Cruzeiro, the club announced Friday.

The deal is through December 2024 with a reported $4 million-plus purchase option. Additionally, Cincy can reportedly end the loan if a transfer offer exceeding the purchase option amount presents itself.

Barreal, a 2023 MLS All-Star and 2023 FIFA Púskas Award nominee, was linked all winter with a move to Europe. That never materialized, and now the 23-year-old Argentine instead returns to South America.

Barreal initially joined Cincy in 2020 from Vélez Sarsfield as a winger, then was converted to an attack-minded defender. He's recorded 13 goals and 21 assists in 104 league matches, plus another 2g/2a in six Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances.

New faces

With this move, Cincy have now lost five starters from their 2023 Supporters' Shield-winning side: Barreal, striker Brandon Vazquez (transfer to Liga MX's Monterrey), midfielder Junior Moreno (free to Saudi's Al-Hazem), right wingback Santiago Arias (free to Brazil's Bahia) and center back Yerson Mosquera (loan from Wolves ended).

But Cincy's front office has found replacements, acquiring forward Corey Baird (MLS free agency), midfielder Pavel Bucha (transfer from Czech Republic's Viktoria Plzeň), wingback Luca Orellano (loan from Brazil's Vasco da Gama) and center back Miles Robinson (MLS free agency).

As the new pieces adjust, Cincy's 2024 campaign continues on March 2 at Chicago Fire FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're also in the Concacaf Champions Cup and await a Round of 16 series vs. Monterrey.