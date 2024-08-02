Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Atlanta United vs. Santos Laguna

A Leagues Cup elimination match awaits Atlanta United , who host Santos Laguna on Sunday to determine group East 7's final knockout-stage berth.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Whoever wins joins D.C. United in the Round of 32. Each group's top two teams advance, and Atlanta United enter with one point compared to Santos Laguna's zero.

As Atlanta await new DP Alexey Miranchuk 's arrival, look for Saba Lobjanidze to drive the attack. He leads the Five Stripes with 13 goal contributions (6g/7a) in MLS action.

That's proven difficult lately under interim coach Rob Valentino, with Atlanta still adjusting to life after Thiago Almada , Giorgos Giakoumakis and Caleb Wiley . All three players were transferred abroad this summer, giving the club "north of $50 million" to spend.

The job is simple: Atlanta must win after losing in penalty kicks to D.C. United earlier in the tournament.

Santos Laguna, who have made two Concacaf Champions Cup finals (losing both times), are captained by goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo. With JJ Macias hurt, Honduran international Anthony Lozano leads their attack.

The club have gotten off to a rocky start in the LIGA MX Apertura, claiming a single point through four matches. Santiago Muñoz has scored their lone goal this season.

Things didn't go to plan for Santos Laguna in their Leagues Cup opener, losing 3-0 to D.C. United. Now, they face a must-win situation.

Six other MLS teams face LIGA MX opposition on Sunday.

Orlando vs. San Luis: Orlando defeated CF Montréal, 4-1, to begin Leagues Cup. Now, they'll look to win their group against San Luis.

Pachuca vs. Toronto: After taking two points from their Leagues Cup opener, Toronto welcome the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup winners to BMO Field.

Philadelphia vs. Cruz Azul: Philadelphia can top their group after a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC. They'll need to limit former Atlanta striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who joined Cruz Azul in mid-June.

St. Louis vs. Juárez: Juárez are riding high after a 2-0 win over FC Dallas. Meanwhile, St. Louis are looking to build off a 2-1 victory vs. FC Dallas where new signings Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert both scored.

Chivas vs. LA: All eyes are on Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who returns to Dignity Health Sports Park with Chivas to face the Galaxy.