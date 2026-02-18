San Jose Earthquakes sign Niko Tsakiris to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielder Niko Tsakiris to a new contract through 2028-29 with an option through 2029-30, the club announced Wednesday.

The 20-year-old US youth international will continue to occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

"The San Jose Earthquakes are pleased to announce that Niko Tsakiris has been signed to a long-term contract,” said sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena.

“As a homegrown U22 Initiative player, we believe Niko has a bright future and we look forward to his continued development and contributions to our team.”

Since his professional debut in 2022, Tsakiris has made 71 appearances for the Earthquakes across all competitions, recording 2g/5a.

Internationally, Tsakiris has made 31 appearances for the United States at various youth levels, mainly for the U-20 squad. Most recently, he featured at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, tallying 2g/1a.

“As a homegrown player who graduated from the Quakes Academy, it’s been a great learning experience to grow up and develop in this club as a professional soccer player and as a person,” said Tsakiris.

“I’m proud to be able to commit to the San Jose community for the foreseeable future and I can’t wait to continue accomplishing our goals together as a club.”

San Jose open the 2026 season on Feb. 21 when they host Sporting Kansas City (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).