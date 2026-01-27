Major League Soccer unveils Walmart Saturday Showdown

Walmart Saturday Showdown will debut during Matchday 1 with one of the season’s most anticipated matchups, as defending MLS Cup champion Inter Miami CF visit LAFC at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 21 (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Major League Soccer has announced the launch of Walmart Saturday Showdown, spotlighting a marquee MLS matchup each Saturday throughout the regular season and establishing a consistent appointment-viewing experience for fans.

“With Apple TV and MLS, we are celebrating the sport’s momentum and connecting fans with MLS’s most compelling matchups. Soccer fans don’t just watch matches, they build traditions that make soccer culture contagious, and we want to make it easier for more people to be a part of the fandom by making matchday consistent and shareable every Saturday.”

Walmart Saturday Showdown will serve as the featured matchup within the Saturday slate, giving fans a clear focal point to plan around one of the biggest games of the week. As part of the league’s partnership with Apple, all MLS matches will be available on Apple TV starting in 2026.

Match highlights captured from Walmart Saturday Showdown will also be shared across MLS and Walmart social channels to provide access to the biggest plays so soccer enthusiasts can turn can’t-miss moments into must-share content.

A standout addition is the “Shot on iPhone” View, which captures remarkable moments with the world’s most popular camera using dynamic angles that bring fans closer to the action and offer a true window into the speed, skill, pressure, and emotion of the game.

Designed to bring fans closer to the matchday experience, Walmart Saturday Showdown will feature enhanced production across Apple TV and MLS platforms. These elements are intended to capture the energy on the pitch and in the stands, helping viewers feel more connected to the match when watching from home.

Igniting fandom through in-person activation

In celebration of the debut of Walmart Saturday Showdown, MLS, Apple, and Walmart will host an immersive fan experience in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, ahead of MLS’s opening weekend on Feb. 21–22.

Featuring MLS legends, well-known hosts and interactive games with collectible prizes, this activation will also offer exclusive previews of what fans can expect from Walmart Saturday Showdown throughout the season, and marks the first of numerous moments from MLS and Walmart that are designed to spark fan engagement all season long.

“2026 will be a historic year for both Major League Soccer and our sport, and the launch of Walmart Saturday Showdown exemplifies how we continue to create new and exciting experiences for fans through an occasion they can plan for every Saturday,” said Camilo Durana, MLS Executive Vice President.