LAFC's Son Heung-Min wins 2025 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year

Son Heung-Min's first LAFC goal is forever in the history books.
The South Korean superstar has won 2025 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year honors for his stunning free kick in a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas on Aug. 23 (Matchday 30).
Son scored his first MLS goal in his third game with the Black & Gold, following his MLS-record transfer from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Upon debuting in early August, Son tallied 9g/3a in 10 regular-season games. He's proved devastating alongside Denis Bouanga, the Designated Player duo combining for 18 straight LAFC goals at one point.
The 2025 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year was determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com and has been awarded since the league’s inaugural 1996 season.
AT&T MLS Goal of the Year winners
- 2025: Son Heung-Min - LAFC | 8/23/25 vs. FC Dallas, 6'
- 2024: Luca Orellano - FC Cincinnati | 8/31/24 vs. CF Montréal, 57'
- 2023: Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati | 9/23/23 vs. Charlotte FC, 78'
- 2022: Josef Martinez - Atlanta United | 10/1/22 vs. New England Revolution, 81'
- 2021: Rubio Rubin – Real Salt Lake | 5/7/21 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 43'
- 2020: Darlington Nagbe – Columbus Crew SC | 8/20/20 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 81'
- 2019: Josef Martínez – Atlanta United | 9/18/19 vs. FC Cincinnati, 65'
- 2018: Zlatan Ibrahimović – LA Galaxy | 3/31/18 vs. Los Angeles Football Club, 77'
- 2017: Héctor Villalba – Atlanta United | 7/21/17 vs. Orlando City SC, 86'
- 2016: Shkëlzen Gashi – Colorado Rapids | 9/24/16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 75'
- 2015: Krisztián Németh – Sporting Kansas City | 10/4/15 vs. Portland Timbers, 83'
- 2014: Obafemi Martins – Seattle Sounders FC | 5/23/14 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8'
- 2013: Camilo Sanvezzo – Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 10/6/13 vs. Portland Timbers, 78'
- 2012: Patrick Ianni – Seattle Sounders FC | 6/20/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 15'
- 2011: Darlington Nagbe – Portland Timbers | 7/2/11 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45'
- 2010: Marco Pappa – Chicago Fire | 4/10/10 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 52'
- 2009: Landon Donovan – LA Galaxy | 8/8/09 vs. New England Revolution, 21'
- 2008: Will Johnson – Real Salt Lake | 10/18/08 vs. FC Dallas, 54'
- 2007: Cuauhtémoc Blanco – Chicago Fire | 8/18/07 vs. Real Salt Lake, 43'
- 2006: Brian Ching – Houston Dynamo | 9/30/06 v D.C. United, 86'
- 2005: Dwayne De Rosario – San Jose Earthquakes | 10/15/05 vs. LA Galaxy, 45'
- 2004: Dwayne De Rosario – San Jose Earthquakes | 8/7/04 vs. D.C. United, 82'
- 2003: Damani Ralph – Chicago Fire | 8/13/03 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 90'
- 2002: Carlos Ruiz – LA Galaxy | 7/27/02 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 75'
- 2001: Clint Mathis – MetroStars | 4/28/01 vs. Dallas Burn, 60'
- 2000: Marcelo Balboa – Colorado Rapids | 4/22/00 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 55'
- 1999: Marco Etcheverry – D.C. United | 5/22/99 vs. Miami Fusion, 90'
- 1998: Brian McBride – Columbus Crew | 7/9/98 vs. Chicago Fire, 68'
- 1997: Marco Etcheverry – D.C. United | 8/27/97 vs. New England Revolution, 39'
- 1996: Eric Wynalda – San Jose Clash | 4/6/96 vs. D.C. United, 88'