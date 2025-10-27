LAFC's Son Heung-Min wins 2025 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year

Son Heung-Min 's first LAFC goal is forever in the history books.

The South Korean superstar has won 2025 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year honors for his stunning free kick in a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas on Aug. 23 (Matchday 30).

Son scored his first MLS goal in his third game with the Black & Gold, following his MLS-record transfer from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Upon debuting in early August, Son tallied 9g/3a in 10 regular-season games. He's proved devastating alongside Denis Bouanga, the Designated Player duo combining for 18 straight LAFC goals at one point.