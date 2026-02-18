Orlando City acquire Griffin Dorsey from Houston Dynamo

"Griffin’s versatility, consistency and mentality make him a strong fit for our group, and we expect his presence to elevate our back line immediately.”

"We’re thrilled to bring Griffin to Orlando,” said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando's general manager and sporting director. "He’s an experienced, proven competitor in this league and fills a key position for us.

Dorsey joins Orlando after they transferred USMNT right back Alex Freeman to LaLiga side Villarreal CF. The 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year departed for reportedly up to $7 million.

In addition, Orlando have signed Dorsey to a new contract through the 2027-28 MLS season with a club option for 2028-29.

In exchange for the 26-year-old right back, Houston receive $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons. They also retain a sell-on percentage and could acquire an additional $200k in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

Thank you for all the energy, the love and the memories you have shared with our city and team, Griff. You are forever orange. Best of Luck in Orlando 🧡 pic.twitter.com/n186J2gEqc

Dorsey has spent the past five seasons with Houston, contributing 15g/18a in 161 appearances (all competitions). He started his professional career with Toronto FC, who selected him sixth overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft out of Indiana University.

The former US youth international started 60 MLS matches for the Dynamo over the last two seasons, posting 5g/10a.

"We are incredibly grateful for Griffin’s contributions to the Dynamo and for everything he has given this club, our city and our supporters over the past five years,” said Pat Onstad, Houston's president of soccer.

"These decisions are never easy, especially with someone as respected and beloved as Griffin. His passion on the field and his genuine care for the Houston community, the club and his teammates have left a positive impact on our organization.

"We are proud of the growth he achieved here and sincerely thank him for his commitment to the Dynamo. We wish Griffin and his wife, Adriana, all the very best in the next chapter of their journey.”