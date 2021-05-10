Josef back on the board, goals the Wondo way & more from Week 4

Week 4 is the end of the beginning of the season. It’s still small sample size theater, but we do, at this point, have a pretty good grasp on who was ready, who wasn’t, who’s been capable of making adjustments and who’s out there just flailing away.

But first things first: Cade Cowell talked a couple of weeks ago about Wondo teaching him “double moves off the ball,” and here’s an example, via Second Spectrum’s tactical cam, of what he was talking about:

I swear Wondo can play this role until he’s 50. It’s primarily because he’s just brilliant at finding space, and then when the shot’s taken, he’s brilliant about playing for the rebound. What I mean by that is that his instincts aren’t to react to the shot, they’re to square up and react to any loose ball.

And here comes Chris Wondolowski off the bench to play the hero, potting two goals in the final 10 minutes to give the San Jose Earthquakes a thrilling, come-from-behind 2-1 win at RSL on Friday night.

This type of chance-finding approach works anywhere, against anyone. Remember the 2012 All-Star game? Movement and balance and a goal that he’s quickest to:

(*) Those of you who always point to Wondo as a subpar athlete have not recognized how the man never gets wrong-footed, and haven’t realized that’s because his balance is absolutely elite.

Justen Glad actually does a really nice job of staying touch-tight and not biting on any of those feints. He also comes off of Wondo at the right time to try to close down the shooter, but in so doing … yeah, Wondo is the only one there to react to the rebound. He’s on his toes, and his balance is so good* that there’s never any doubt who’s getting to this first even if there was a defender next to him.

Scroll ahead to the 44th second of that above video. “Your movement is incredible. It’s like a nightmare for me,” said John Terry and yes, it’s that John Terry.

How many times has Wondo scored this type of goal? It feels like a hundred. It feels like he could do it a hundred more times, because it’s really not about being bigger, faster or stronger, and neither was his second — a leaping header that he just saw unfolding earlier and timed better than anyone else. It’s about understanding the way the pieces on the board are arrayed, where the soft spots are, and using that preternatural balance.

Wondo long ago passed Landon Donovan for the crown of all-time MLS regular-season leading scorer. On this night he tied Donovan’s mark for total goals in MLS competition (170), and total goals for MLS teams across all competitions (178).

I could watch him do this forever.

Four weeks into the season, though, the best news for the Quakes isn’t that Wondo is forever young or that Cade Cowell looks like a budding superstar. It is that Eric Remedi, acquired from Atlanta United in the offseason, has filled in so well for Judson. It's now at the point where he might no longer be “filling in” for Judson; he may just be the starting defensive midfielder.

Remedi was fine for the first 70 minutes of this one. But when Wondo came on for Tanner Beason, Remedi dropped into the backline and suddenly began driving the game forward both off the dribble and off the pass, and each of San Jose’s three best sequences (including both goals) started with Remedi getting on the ball, stepping forward and eliminating defenders.

Over the final 20 minutes of the game he eliminated more defenders per touch than anyone on the field as per Second Spectrum’s tracking data, and when a guy coming from the backline is immediately cutting opponents out of the play, it forces the entire team to move toward the ball. And that creates space for Wondo and the rest of the attack.

RSL, who'd had the better the game to that point, did not adjust.

The Quakes had nothing approaching this kind of depth and flexibility over the past two years, or really at any point since that magical, Supporters' Shield-winning 2012 season. Early returns are that this is the best ‘Quakes team since then, which to be fair is not a particularly high bar to clear.

RSL are neither as deep nor as flexible as the Quakes at this point, but I think they’re also good and fun. Rubio Rubin certainly is both. Obviously his bike is going to lead every RSL highlight video for the next half-decade, but it’s the fact that he’s doing Wondo-esque things in terms of dragging defenders around and finding space off the ball that are the best indicators of his ability to keep producing.