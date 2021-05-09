Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, Minnesota United FC 2

The Colorado Rapids came back from 2-0 down to inflict further misery on Minnesota United FC and take all three points in a 3-2 win on a rainy night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday.

The result makes it four defeats in a row to start the season for a Minnesota team that reached the Western Conference Final last season, while Colorado now have successive wins to continue their climb up the Conference standings.

Emanuel Reynoso left Minnesota United’s last game against Austin FC with a calf injury but showed that he was back and ready to go tonight. The Argentinian sent in a through ball that resulted in a shot in the first two minutes of the game and then kicked off scoring for the visiting side in the 17th minute on a free kick from nearly 30 yards out. Hassani Dotson added his second goal of the season a few minutes later to give the Loons a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

Colorado came out firing in the second half and eventually their pressure paid off. Continuing to be dangerous on set pieces, Jack Price served up a corner kick that bounced around the box and then out to Kellyn Acosta, who volleyed a shot past Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to put the home side on the board.