Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, Minnesota United FC 2

The Colorado Rapids came back from 2-0 down to inflict further misery on Minnesota United FC and take all three points in a 3-2 win on a rainy night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday.
The result makes it four defeats in a row to start the season for a Minnesota team that reached the Western Conference Final last season, while Colorado now have successive wins to continue their climb up the Conference standings.
Emanuel Reynoso left Minnesota United’s last game against Austin FC with a calf injury but showed that he was back and ready to go tonight. The Argentinian sent in a through ball that resulted in a shot in the first two minutes of the game and then kicked off scoring for the visiting side in the 17th minute on a free kick from nearly 30 yards out. Hassani Dotson added his second goal of the season a few minutes later to give the Loons a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.
Colorado came out firing in the second half and eventually their pressure paid off. Continuing to be dangerous on set pieces, Jack Price served up a corner kick that bounced around the box and then out to Kellyn Acosta, who volleyed a shot past Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to put the home side on the board.
The Rapids kept up the intensity and homegrown Cole Bassett found the equalizer with just under 20 minutes to go. As the game was winding down, defender Danny Wilson added a third on yet another set piece from the foot of Price to complete the comeback and give Colorado their first home win of the 2021 regular season.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: With the loss tonight, Minnesota United remains the only team in MLS without a single point this season. After scoring just one goal in their first three games, it seemed as though they had figured their offense out, but in the end, the Loons still didn't get the result. The Colorado Rapids have had trouble closing down teams once they start scoring, so the comeback was surely a big confidence booster for the players.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Kellyn Acosta's first goal of the season opened the flood gates for Colorado and they didn't let off the gas until they got all three points.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Colorado Rapids' captain Jack Price continues to be the key to the club’s success on set pieces. Tonight, he played a role in two of the three goals.
Next Up
- COL: Saturday, May 15 vs. Houston Dynamo (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, Altitude)
- MIN: Saturday, May 15 vs. FC Dallas (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+)