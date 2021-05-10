Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1

Gallagher put Austin FC in the driver's seat with the early finish, and the visitors managed to maintain that lead into the second half. But SKC would strike twice following a 67th-minute red card to Austin FC captain Alex Ring, giving the home side all three points.

Austin FC struck for a shocking opener just seven minutes into the contest, as Gallagher finished off one of the best assists of the season so far from Jared Stroud. The former New York Red Bulls man hit Gallagher in stride with a highlight-reel cross from the right side, allowing for a well-taken finish to cap off a gorgeous team goal.

Sporting turned up the pressure in the aftermath of the goal, racking up a handful of chances that narrowly missed equalizing the contest as part of a back-and-forth first half. Perhaps the best of those looks for the hosts came just after the half-hour mark when Daniel Salloi got free on a breakaway against Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who made a fantastic kick-save to allow his team to maintain the 1-0 lead.

Austin also had their chances to double the lead before the halftime whistle, most notably off a rocket distance shot off the foot of Tomas Pochettino that rang off the crossbar in the 34th minute.

The visitors would be dealt a big blow as they tried to protect that 1-0 lead in the second half, when Ring was sent off in the 67th minute after a challenge on Ilie was deemed worthy of a second yellow card by referee Ted Unkel, forcing Austin to finish the match with 10 men.

Sporting came inches from a leveler in the 74th minute when Salloi ran onto a set-up from Gianluca Busio and uncorked a laser shot in the box that looked bound for goal, but wound up glancing off the woodwork. They then had another golden chance just minutes later off a corner kick that was headed back across goal by Kaveh Rad and right into the path of Andreu Fontas, who saw his close-range header go just over the crossbar.