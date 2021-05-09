Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Atlanta United 1

Josef Martinez scored in his first MLS start since suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Week 1 of the 2020 season, but Lewis Morgan rescued Inter Miami CF from the throws of defeat, scoring a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium.

The Venezuelan talisman received an Emerson Hyndman cross, turned into the space allotted by center back Ryan Shawcross and tucked a low shot inside the post to give the Five Stripes the early 1-0 lead in the 9th minute.

It was Martinez's first MLS regular season goal since Oct. 6, 2019 and first goal for the Five Stripes since a strike against Motagua in the Concacaf Champions League on Feb. 25, 2020.

Inter Miami had a golden chance to equalize nine minutes later when Gonzalo Higuain was granted an open look at goal following a missed clearance attempt by Miles Robinson. But Brad Guzan came up big, kicking away the chance for a Miami corner.

Inter Miami had a penalty shout on the hour mark when it appeared Robinson handled a Gonzalo Higuain attempt. But a corner kick, and not a penalty kick, was awarded.

The Miami equalizer came in the 77th minute with Morgan receiving a Gregore pass, splitting a pair of Atlanta defenders and beating Guzan with a left-footed shot for his third career goal against the Five Stripes.