Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Atlanta United 1

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Josef Martinez scored in his first MLS start since suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Week 1 of the 2020 season, but Lewis Morgan rescued Inter Miami CF from the throws of defeat, scoring a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium.

The Venezuelan talisman received an Emerson Hyndman cross, turned into the space allotted by center back Ryan Shawcross and tucked a low shot inside the post to give the Five Stripes the early 1-0 lead in the 9th minute.

It was Martinez's first MLS regular season goal since Oct. 6, 2019 and first goal for the Five Stripes since a strike against Motagua in the Concacaf Champions League on Feb. 25, 2020.

Inter Miami had a golden chance to equalize nine minutes later when Gonzalo Higuain was granted an open look at goal following a missed clearance attempt by Miles Robinson. But Brad Guzan came up big, kicking away the chance for a Miami corner.

Inter Miami had a penalty shout on the hour mark when it appeared Robinson handled a Gonzalo Higuain attempt. But a corner kick, and not a penalty kick, was awarded.

The Miami equalizer came in the 77th minute with Morgan receiving a Gregore pass, splitting a pair of Atlanta defenders and beating Guzan with a left-footed shot for his third career goal against the Five Stripes.

The hosts petitioned for another penalty in second-half stoppage time when Guzan couldn't corral Victor Ulloa's first attempt and appeared to make contact with the midfielder, who went down. But referee Joseph Dickerson didn't point to the spot.

Goals 

  • 9’ — ATL — Josef Martinez | WATCH
  • 77’ — MIA — Lewis Morgan | WATCH 

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Neither side was at full strength, neither will be thrilled with the result. And surely Miami will bemoan a pair of decisions in the box that, had they gone their way, could have handed them all three points. All in all, an entertaining matchup in this budding southeast rivalry.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It’s been such a long time coming for Josef, who has battled back from ACL surgery. And you could see how much it meant to the former Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, too, racing to share the moment with the Atlanta medical staff.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: It might be too early to call Lewis Morgan an Atlanta killer, but the Scottish winger has done damage against ATLUTD with three goals in five all-time league appearances, including the timely equalizer Sunday.

Next Up 

  • MIA: Wednesday, May 12 vs. CF Montréal | 7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season
  • ATL: Saturday, May 15 vs. CF Montréal | 7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season
Atlanta United FC Inter Miami CF

