Inter Miami expect Lionel Messi "will be our No. 10" in 2026 season

Inter Miami CF managing owner Jorge Mas got everyone's attention during Friday’s farewell press conference for head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, stating his intention to keep Lionel Messi at the club beyond 2025.

“As I’ve said before, and I will repeat it now: I fully expect that in the opening of our new stadium in 2026 in Miami and the opening of our 2026 season, hopefully after a trophy-laden 2025 season, that Lionel Messi will be our No. 10.”

“He’s under contract through 2025. Leo and I will sit and we’ll discuss the future,” Mas told reporters at the club’s current home, Chase Stadium.

The legendary Argentine No. 10’s current contract expires at the end of next season, but Mas made clear his desire to see Messi remain with the Herons at Miami Freedom Park – the club’s 25,000-seat soccer-specific stadium that’s set to open in 2026.

“Leo shared with me his thoughts… Obviously, I want Leo to feel comfortable with the new trainer and the new coach coming in.”

“I spoke to Leo on Saturday after he and Tata spoke. And I talked to Leo, I asked him: ‘What is important to you and what do you think is important to get the best out of our roster, and out of our XI and how do we improve?’” Mas said.

Miami will announce a new head coach in the upcoming days, according to Mas, who added that Messi was consulted in the decision-making process.

Mas’ revelation arguably overshadowed the news of Martino’s departure , with the veteran Argentine manager stepping aside after one-and-a-half years at the helm due to “personal reasons.” The 2018 Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year added that he made the decision before Miami’s shock Round One exit in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs against Atlanta United .

Global aspirations

Messi, who joined Miami midway through the 2023 MLS season, has led the club to the 2023 Leagues Cup title and 2024 Supporters’ Shield while breaking the MLS single-season points record in 2024. With 20g/16a in just 19 appearances (15 starts), he’s also a finalist for the Landon Donovan 2024 MLS MVP award.

However, Miami’s “extremely disappointing” playoff exit ended a historic year on a low note for Mas, who wants to see improvement as the Herons prepare for multiple competitions in 2025, including Concacaf Champions Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

“We didn’t create this club just to exist. We created this club to establish excellence and to compete at the sport’s highest levels – not only in North America or in the hemisphere but worldwide,” Mas said. “And we have a great opportunity next summer at the Club World Cup, which is a beautiful challenge.”

Additionally, Mas dreams of having Messi represent Miami in South America's most prestigious club tournament.

“I would love to see Inter Miami in the Copa Libertadores because we aspire to play against the best clubs in South America,” Mas said. “There’s also a very selfish part of me: It’s the only competition that Lionel Messi hasn’t played in."

While Miami's plans for global expansion may have to wait, Mas is adamant that both he and Messi are far from satisfied with what's been achieved at this stage.