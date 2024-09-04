Inter Miami stadium: Miami Freedom Park to open in 2026

The Herons have released new renderings of Miami Freedom Park and plan to play home matches at the 25,000-seat soccer-specific stadium beginning in 2026.

Since entering MLS in 2020, Inter Miami have played games at Chase Stadium in nearby Fort Lauderdale, Florida. But in two seasons, they're coming to Miami proper.

"The next stages of the Miami Freedom Park project bring us closer to reaching our dream of making it the official home of Inter Miami CF," said managing owner Jorge Mas. "Embodying our ethos of ‘Freedom to Dream,’ we've been diligently building something extraordinary – a place where every fan will cherish unforgettable fútbol moments.