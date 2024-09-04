Inter Miami stadium: Miami Freedom Park to open in 2026

Get ready, Inter Miami CF fans.
The Herons have released new renderings of Miami Freedom Park and plan to play home matches at the 25,000-seat soccer-specific stadium beginning in 2026.
Since entering MLS in 2020, Inter Miami have played games at Chase Stadium in nearby Fort Lauderdale, Florida. But in two seasons, they're coming to Miami proper.
"The next stages of the Miami Freedom Park project bring us closer to reaching our dream of making it the official home of Inter Miami CF," said managing owner Jorge Mas. "Embodying our ethos of ‘Freedom to Dream,’ we've been diligently building something extraordinary – a place where every fan will cherish unforgettable fútbol moments.
"As we look ahead to the opening of our new stadium, we eagerly anticipate creating a world-class venue that reflects our passion, commitment, and the collective dreams of our South Florida community."
More than a stadium
Miami Freedom Park is a 131-acre development anchored by a state-of-the-art soccer stadium. It will also feature a 58-acre public park, the largest activated park in Miami.
The district will include youth athletic fields for the community, entertainment-based retail and attractions, restaurants, hotels, shops, office space, and an entertainment venue to host major international stars and concerts.
"After years of dreaming, it is so exciting to be sharing that in 2026, Inter Miami will be moving to its long-term home at Miami Freedom Park," said co-owner David Beckham.
"Miami Freedom Park is the culmination of years of hard work and a desire to realize a vision and create a lasting legacy for the fans and the community of Miami and South Florida. I’m so happy to see that dream finally coming to life."
Construction is underway on the first phase of Miami Freedom Park. It will be completed in stages beginning in late 2025 and will include the new stadium, the public park, roadway and parking infrastructure, plus additional entertainment and hospitality concepts within the district.