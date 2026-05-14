Inter Miami vs. Portland Timbers: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Inter Miami CF seek their first win at Nu Stadium when they host the Portland Timbers to begin Matchday 14's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader.

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Record

2nd in Eastern Conference

25 points, 7W-2L-4D

What to know

Miami continue to get it done on the road, following up last weekend's 4-2 win at Toronto FC with a 5-3 victory over FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP Lionel Messi led the way in both matches with a combined 3g/3a. He's now the fastest player in league history to 100 goal contributions, and is firmly in the Golden Boot presented by Audi hunt with 11g/5a this season.

Now, the question remains: Can Miami get it done at Nu Stadium?

The reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions are winless in their past four home matches (0W-3D-1L) since opening their new venue last month, including a painful Florida Derby loss to Orlando City.

Who to watch

Lionel Messi: The legendary No. 10 is in fantastic form before Argentina begin their title defense at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The legendary No. 10 is in fantastic form before Argentina begin their title defense at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Rodrigo De Paul: Messi's Argentina teammate is also heating up, notching two straight multi-assist games to reach 3g/7a on the season.

Messi's Argentina teammate is also heating up, notching two straight multi-assist games to reach 3g/7a on the season. Germán Berterame: Miami's marquee winter signing scored midweek, making it 4g/3a in 13 appearances as he seeks a spot on Mexico's World Cup roster.

Miami's marquee winter signing scored midweek, making it 4g/3a in 13 appearances as he seeks a spot on Mexico's World Cup roster. Dayne St. Clair: The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is looking to clinch the No. 1 job for Canada at the World Cup.

The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is looking to clinch the No. 1 job for Canada at the World Cup. Luis Suárez: The legendary Uruguayan striker has played himself back into the starting lineup, notching 1g/3a in his last three starts.

Predicted XI