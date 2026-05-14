Inter Miami vs. Portland Timbers: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Inter Miami CF seek their first win at Nu Stadium when they host the Portland Timbers to begin Matchday 14's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, May 17 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- Nu Stadium | Miami, Florida
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Record
- 2nd in Eastern Conference
- 25 points, 7W-2L-4D
What to know
Miami continue to get it done on the road, following up last weekend's 4-2 win at Toronto FC with a 5-3 victory over FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.
Back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP Lionel Messi led the way in both matches with a combined 3g/3a. He's now the fastest player in league history to 100 goal contributions, and is firmly in the Golden Boot presented by Audi hunt with 11g/5a this season.
Now, the question remains: Can Miami get it done at Nu Stadium?
The reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions are winless in their past four home matches (0W-3D-1L) since opening their new venue last month, including a painful Florida Derby loss to Orlando City.
Who to watch
- Lionel Messi: The legendary No. 10 is in fantastic form before Argentina begin their title defense at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Rodrigo De Paul: Messi's Argentina teammate is also heating up, notching two straight multi-assist games to reach 3g/7a on the season.
- Germán Berterame: Miami's marquee winter signing scored midweek, making it 4g/3a in 13 appearances as he seeks a spot on Mexico's World Cup roster.
- Dayne St. Clair: The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is looking to clinch the No. 1 job for Canada at the World Cup.
- Luis Suárez: The legendary Uruguayan striker has played himself back into the starting lineup, notching 1g/3a in his last three starts.
Predicted XI
Interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos has utilized homegrown Ian Fray and Facundo Mura at right back. Who will get the start on Sunday?
Record
- 12th in Western Conference
- 14 points, 4W-6L-2D
What to know
After a slow start to the season, Portland appear to be hitting their stride ahead of the World Cup pause.
Undefeated in two, the Timbers are coming off a 2-2 draw at CF Montréal on Wednesday, courtesy of goals from Kevin Kelsy and Cole Bassett.
Both Kelsy and Bassett also scored in last week's historic 6-0 home rout of Sporting Kansas City. In particular, Kelsy had 2g/2a to guide Portland to their largest margin of victory in club history.
Who to watch
- Kevin Kelsy: Portland's uptick in form has coincided with Kelsy's 4g/2a in the last four matches. The Venezuelan striker has a club-best 5g/3a this season.
- David Da Costa: A fellow Designated Player, Da Costa also appears to be getting hot with three assists in his last two games.
- Kristoffer Velde: The Norwegian forward joined the Timbers on a DP deal in August 2025. He has 4g/2a this year.
- Cole Bassett: The USMNT midfielder has 2g/3a in his debut season with Portland, who acquired the Colorado Rapids homegrown for up to $3.7 million.
- Finn Surman: The New Zealand international center back will represent the All Whites at this summer's World Cup.
Predicted XI
After getting benched midweek for Alexander Aravena, will Antony return to Portland's starting XI?
The market heavily favors Inter Miami, who have nearly 75% of the moneyline. Perhaps that shouldn't be surprising given the teams' place in the overall table (4th for Miami, 21st for Portland).
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Market insights shared are current as of Thursday, May 14 at 3:30 pm ET.
Will Miami shake their Nu Stadium curse?
If the Herons perform to expectations and avoid any surprises from the Timbers, it should be three points for the hosts.