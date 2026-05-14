Red Bull New York vs. New York City FC: What to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

The Hudson River Derby resumes when Red Bull New York host arch-rivals New York City FC for Matchday 14's Walmart Saturday Showdown.

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With back-to-back three-goal RBNY performances, Bradley will likely repeat the attacking trio of Hall-Ruvalcaba-Cowell up top.

Fellow teenagers Adri Mehmeti and Matthew Dos Santos have also stood out under first-year head coach and U.S. Soccer legend Michael Bradley.

Winners of two straight, the Red Bulls are back in Eastern Conference contention this season after seeing their MLS-record, 15-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs streak end in 2025.

Record

5th in Eastern Conference

18 points, 5W-5L-3D

What to know

NYCFC also enter Saturday's derby riding a two-game winning streak.

Their most recent triumph came in Wednesday's 1-0 victory at Charlotte FC, with Nicolás Fernández Mercau scoring the decisive goal. The Argentine forward has a club-best 9g/3a in his first full season with NYCFC.

After reaching the 2025 Eastern Conference Final, the Cityzens are looking to go one step further in year two under head coach Pascal Jansen.

Who to watch

Matt Freese: The USMNT goalkeeper has posted two straight clean sheets as he looks to secure the starting job at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The USMNT goalkeeper has posted two straight clean sheets as he looks to secure the starting job at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup. Nicolás Fernández Mercau: With 12g/4a in 24 regular-season starts, Fernández Mercau has quickly become one of the league's top attackers.

With 12g/4a in 24 regular-season starts, Fernández Mercau has quickly become one of the league's top attackers. Maxi Moralez: The legendary NYCFC playmaker is showing no signs of slowing down at age 39, thanks to a team-high six assists this season.

The legendary NYCFC playmaker is showing no signs of slowing down at age 39, thanks to a team-high six assists this season. Hannes Wolf: A former Austrian youth international, Wolf scored his first career hat trick in last weekend's 3-0 win over the Columbus Crew.

A former Austrian youth international, Wolf scored his first career hat trick in last weekend's 3-0 win over the Columbus Crew. Thiago Martins: The club captain and 2024 MLS All-Star continues to anchor NYCFC's backline. He recently surpassed 150 all-time appearances for the club.

Predicted XI