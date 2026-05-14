Red Bull New York: Julian Hall named Player of the Matchday

After becoming the youngest player in MLS history to score a hat trick, Julian Hall has been named the Player of the Matchday for Matchday 13.

Hall is tied for fourth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi standings and is tied for the league lead with three game-winning goals.

The rising homegrown star now has 9g/2a in 13 matches this season. Previously, he scored three goals in 38 regular-season appearances across the 2023-25 campaigns.

The US youth national team attacker scored his hat trick at 18 years and 50 days old, eclipsing the previous mark set by FC Dallas alum Ricardo Pepi at 18 years and 196 days.

This is the second time Hall has earned Player of the Matchday honors this season (Matchday 1). He is the second-youngest player in MLS history to win the award twice, trailing Freddy Adu.

Hall and Red Bull New York now look ahead to a Hudson River Derby clash against New York City FC in Walmart Saturday Showdown (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).