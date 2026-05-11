James Rodríguez delivers for Minnesota United ahead of World Cup

After a slow start to his spell with Minnesota United FC , the Colombian superstar picked up his first two MLS goal contributions in a 2–2 draw against Austin FC on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Another James Rodriguez assist! This time it's Joaquín Pereyra who puts it in the back of the net! pic.twitter.com/4vGuwS3Hy6

“The [win] got away from us at the end. I think we could’ve done more in that play, but it was a tie. I think the team is in a very good way.”

“I train for all of this. I train well. Day after day, I give everything I have,” Rodríguez told Apple TV in Spanish after the match. “When you get these types of minutes, you have to be ready. So they give you 20, 30, 40 minutes, and you have to be ready to help out.

Allianz Field erupted when the 2014 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner entered the match in the 63rd minute. Almost immediately after stepping onto the field, he assisted Anthony Markanich with a pinpoint cross, minutes before adding a second helper with a sliced pass to Joaquín Pereyra .

World Cup awaits

The 34-year-old Colombian captain has his sights set on this summer's World Cup, saying he's set to join Los Cafeteros on May 17. He shut down rumors of a potential post-tournament retirement, which circulated online ahead of Sunday’s match.

“The only one who knows how long I can play will be me,” Rodríguez said. “When that day comes, I will announce it, but I think I have a few more years left in me. All those things that people say are false.”

Colombia are in Group K alongside Portugal, DR Congo and Uzbekistan, their opening match opponent on June 17 in Mexico City.

“I want to think about what’s coming. I’ve reached a certain age, and I have to think about everything that’s coming,” Rodríguez added.