Michael Boxall & Finn Surman make New Zealand's 2026 World Cup roster

Minnesota United FC defender Michael Boxall and Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman have made New Zealand's 26-player roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
New Zealand qualified outright as winners of the Oceania (OFC) playoff final.
The All Whites have reached the World Cup twice before, playing at the 1982 and 2010 editions of the tournament. They bowed out in the group stage on both occasions.
New Zealand: Group G schedule
- June 15: New Zealand vs. Iran, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 21: New Zealand vs. Egypt, 9 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 26: New Zealand vs. Belgium, 11 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
- Caps: 61
- Goals: 1
A cornerstone of Minnesota's backline since the club’s inaugural MLS season in 2017, Boxall is currently the club's record-holder for appearances with 284 across all competitions.
For New Zealand, the 37-year-old center back has made 61 appearances since his 2011 debut, providing consistency and experience while playing an integral role in World Cup qualifying.
Boxall also featured with New Zealand's U-23s at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics as an overage player.
- Caps: 17
- Goals: 2
Surman joined Portland in 2024 from Wellington Phoenix FC and has become one of the league's most promising young center backs.
The 22-year-old broke out for Portland in 2025, starting 31 matches. Surman’s MLS form fast-tracked his consideration for the All Whites, contributing to 17 senior caps.
Surman played a key role at the 2024 OFC Men's Nations Cup, earning the tournament's Best Young Player honors. He also represented the All Whites at the 2024 Paris Olympics.