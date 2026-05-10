Goalfest! Portland Timbers lay historic beatdown on Sporting KC

The Portland Timbers got back in the win column in a big way Saturday night. A historically big way.

Portland crushed Sporting Kansas City by a 6-0 scoreline , treating the hometown Providence Park crowd to the club’s largest margin of victory in their MLS history.

Space and time 🌌 Kristoffer Velde gets the party started for @TimbersFC ! 📺 Apple TV: https://t.co/9Ui7nlho6E pic.twitter.com/4QjXlJI0ob

Velde got things started in the sixth minute with a long-range blast into the upper right-hand corner.

Not to be outdone, Lassiter got on the scoresheet with a stunning free kick from distance.

Kelsy, meanwhile, opened his account on the night by expertly finishing a brilliant give-and-go with David Da Costa .

Ariel Lassiter put that ball on a line 🚀 It's now 5-0 for @TimbersFC ! pic.twitter.com/b7Af0a3TXU

Building momentum

Portland finished Matchday 12 in 11th place in the Western Conference standings, with a 4W-6L-1D record.

Three of those wins have come in their last five games.