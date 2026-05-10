Goalfest! Portland Timbers lay historic beatdown on Sporting KC

The Portland Timbers got back in the win column in a big way Saturday night. A historically big way.
Portland crushed Sporting Kansas City by a 6-0 scoreline, treating the hometown Providence Park crowd to the club’s largest margin of victory in their MLS history.
Quantity and quality
Kevin Kelsy scored a brace, while additional tallies from Kristoffer Velde, Cole Bassett, Ariel Lassiter and a Jake Davis own goal secured the record-breaking result.
Velde got things started in the sixth minute with a long-range blast into the upper right-hand corner.
Kelsy, meanwhile, opened his account on the night by expertly finishing a brilliant give-and-go with David Da Costa.
Not to be outdone, Lassiter got on the scoresheet with a stunning free kick from distance.
Building momentum
Portland finished Matchday 12 in 11th place in the Western Conference standings, with a 4W-6L-1D record.
Three of those wins have come in their last five games.
Up next for the Timbers is a Wednesday night visit to CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV) - the first of three remaining matches before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.