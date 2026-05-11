Jack McGlynn makes USMNT case as Houston Dynamo stun LAFC

Jack McGlynn isn’t scared of Hollywood – and he wants to be back in the City of Stars in just a few weeks.

The USMNT midfielder scored a brace in Houston Dynamo FC ’s dominant 4–1 victory at LAFC that concluded MLS Matchday 12 with an impressive performance on the Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire stage.

“Coming back, I've kind of shown what I can do in the minutes I've been playing, building up my fitness and building up strength back in the muscle. It's definitely been a process."

“I think the second one was a pretty normal [goal], just to pass it in, but the first one was definitely a banger,” said McGlynn, who returned from a lower-body injury in late April.

His outstanding left-footed, first-touch strike from distance opened the scoring, then he scored a second 10 minutes after the halftime break. The brace brought him to 2g/3a in seven regular-season appearances this season.

With the Black & Gold looking to bounce back from Concacaf Champions Cup elimination midweek against LIGA MX's Toluca, McGlynn took over.

World Cup dreams

Sticking his left foot through his opening strike, McGlynn’s finish from distance wasn’t too far off the goal he scored for the USMNT against Türkiye ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

With Sunday's performance, he's arguably made a late push for the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. The USMNT play two Group D games in Los Angeles next month, their opener vs. Paraguay and finale against Türkiye.

“It’s on your mind. The No. 1 objective for any player to play in the World Cup,” said McGlynn, who has two goals in 13 USMNT caps.

“You definitely think ‘how can I show,’ but most importantly, show for Houston and help Houston out, and that'll get me there.”

McGlynn's performance came in front of the right eyes, too. USMNT assistant coach Jesús Perez was in attendance at BMO Stadium.

“Being in [LA], seeing all the signs and everything, kind of gets you up for it and gets you in the mood to have a performance like tonight," McGlynn said.