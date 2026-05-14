Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, what to know

Seattle Sounders FC host the LA Galaxy on Saturday night in the Western Conference foes' penultimate match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

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Expect Morris to return to an otherwise unchanged starting XI after coming off the bench midweek.

Meanwhile, defenders Nouhou and Jackson Ragen have emerged as 2026 MLS All-Star candidates.

The success has come by committee, with Paul Rothrock , Cristian Roldan , Albert Rusnák and Jesús Ferreira all notching at least five goal contributions.

After knocking the San Jose Earthquakes off the Supporters' Shield mantle with a 3-2 victory midweek, Seattle will hope to keep proving they're an MLS Cup presented by Audi contender.

The Sounders are riding a nine-game unbeaten streak, which includes six wins. That's rocketed them up the Western Conference table despite having played a league-low 11 games.

What to know

Record

11th in Western Conference

16 points, 4W-5L-4D

What to know

The Galaxy will look to bounce back from their midweek 3-1 defeat at Sporting Kansas City. Gabriel Pec scored a late golazo, but their three-game unbeaten streak ultimately ended.

Level on points with the Colorado Rapids (ninth place) for the last Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot, LA are in the postseason hunt as the World Cup pause approaches.

Will they head into the break on a high note in their final two matches?

Who to watch

Gabriel Pec: Having scored three goals in his last two matches, can the Brazilian winger continue his red-hot form?

Having scored three goals in his last two matches, can the Brazilian winger continue his red-hot form? Marco Reus: The German legend is the Galaxy's joint-leading goal contributor this season (4g/4a) alongside Pec.

The German legend is the Galaxy's joint-leading goal contributor this season (4g/4a) alongside Pec. Joseph Paintsil: Following a slow start to the season, Paintsil has racked up five goal contributions in his last six games.

Following a slow start to the season, Paintsil has racked up five goal contributions in his last six games. Justin Haak: Acquired as a marquee free agent in the offseason, Haak has proven his versatility as a defender and midfielder.

Acquired as a marquee free agent in the offseason, Haak has proven his versatility as a defender and midfielder. Jakob Glesnes: The former MLS Defender of the Year recently returned from injury to stabilize the Galaxy defense.

Predicted XI