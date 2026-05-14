Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, what to know

Seattle Sounders FC host the LA Galaxy on Saturday night in the Western Conference foes' penultimate match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV
- FS1, FOX Deportes
When
- Saturday, May 16 | 9:15 pm ET/6:15 pm PT
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
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Record
- 3rd in Western Conference
- 24 points, 7W-1L-3D
What to know
The Sounders are riding a nine-game unbeaten streak, which includes six wins. That's rocketed them up the Western Conference table despite having played a league-low 11 games.
After knocking the San Jose Earthquakes off the Supporters' Shield mantle with a 3-2 victory midweek, Seattle will hope to keep proving they're an MLS Cup presented by Audi contender.
The success has come by committee, with Paul Rothrock, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák and Jesús Ferreira all notching at least five goal contributions.
Meanwhile, defenders Nouhou and Jackson Ragen have emerged as 2026 MLS All-Star candidates.
Who to watch
- Cristian Roldan: The USMNT midfielder has two games left to impress head coach Mauricio Pochettino before the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster is announced.
- Paul Rothrock: Seattle's leading goalscorer with four tallies, Rothrock is on pace for another career year.
- Jordan Morris: The Sounders' all-time leading goalscorer has recorded 1g/2a since returning from an early-season hamstring injury.
- Jésus Ferreira: Seattle's joint-leading goal contributor alongside Rusnák, Ferreira has provided a team-best five assists this season.
- Andrew Thomas: The 27-year-old has taken over the starting goalkeeper job from Sounders legend Stefan Frei, recording five clean sheets in 11 games.
Predicted XI
Expect Morris to return to an otherwise unchanged starting XI after coming off the bench midweek.
Record
- 11th in Western Conference
- 16 points, 4W-5L-4D
What to know
The Galaxy will look to bounce back from their midweek 3-1 defeat at Sporting Kansas City. Gabriel Pec scored a late golazo, but their three-game unbeaten streak ultimately ended.
Level on points with the Colorado Rapids (ninth place) for the last Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot, LA are in the postseason hunt as the World Cup pause approaches.
Will they head into the break on a high note in their final two matches?
Who to watch
- Gabriel Pec: Having scored three goals in his last two matches, can the Brazilian winger continue his red-hot form?
- Marco Reus: The German legend is the Galaxy's joint-leading goal contributor this season (4g/4a) alongside Pec.
- Joseph Paintsil: Following a slow start to the season, Paintsil has racked up five goal contributions in his last six games.
- Justin Haak: Acquired as a marquee free agent in the offseason, Haak has proven his versatility as a defender and midfielder.
- Jakob Glesnes: The former MLS Defender of the Year recently returned from injury to stabilize the Galaxy defense.
Predicted XI
Emiro Garcés exited early midweek and may not be ready to go on Saturday, leaving Haak to fill the center back spot. Up top, Matheus Nascimento could be fit to start his first game of the season.
The market favors Seattle to win at nearly 60%, with a draw and Galaxy win about even. Can LA steal three points, or will the Sounders take care of business?
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Market insights shared are current as of Thursday, May 14 at 2:30 pm ET.
Seattle have conceded the joint-fewest goals in MLS this season (eight). Their defense, led by Ragen and Nouhou, will look to keep Pec, Paintsil and Reus under wraps.