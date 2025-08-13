Portland Timbers acquire DP forward Kristoffer Velde

The 25-year-old Norway international arrives for a reported $5 million transfer fee. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot and is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Velde joins a Timbers attack led by All-Star midfielder David Da Costa and breakout winger Antony. Uruguay international forward Jonathan Rodríguez was placed on the season-ending injury list last month.

"We are excited to welcome Kristoffer Velde as the newest member of the Portland Timbers. It was a necessity in this transfer window to explore the market with the intent of adding a dangerous attacking threat, and Kristoffer gives us just that," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.