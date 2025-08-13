Portland Timbers acquire DP forward Kristoffer Velde

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Portland Timbers have acquired forward Kristoffer Velde from Greek Super League 1 powerhouse Olympiacos FC, the club announced Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Norway international arrives for a reported $5 million transfer fee. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot and is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.
Velde joins a Timbers attack led by All-Star midfielder David Da Costa and breakout winger Antony. Uruguay international forward Jonathan Rodríguez was placed on the season-ending injury list last month.
"We are excited to welcome Kristoffer Velde as the newest member of the Portland Timbers. It was a necessity in this transfer window to explore the market with the intent of adding a dangerous attacking threat, and Kristoffer gives us just that," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.
"His aggressive mindset to go at defenders and cause issues for opponents off the dribble should make our attack more balanced and powerful. We are eager for his debut in the Green and Gold."
Velde joins the Timbers with 62g/39a in 250 club appearances, spanning FK Haugesund in his native Norway, Polish top-flight side Lech Poznań and Olympiacos.
He's featured in UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League qualifying and group stage matches, making 31 appearances and registering 12g/5a across six seasons of European competitions.
Capped once by Norway, Velde made his senior international debut as a substitute against Cyprus during UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying.
"Velde is an exciting player with incredible determination, drive and self-belief," said head coach Phil Neville. "His presence will spark our offense and implement a new level of creativity for the team. We believe he is going to be a major asset for us in our quest for success."
Portland are sixth in the Western Conference with 37 points, four points shy of a top-four spot. They're chasing their second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth under Neville.
