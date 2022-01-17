Inter Miami set for defensive makeover in 2022 MLS season

Head coach Phil Neville told reporters on Monday he believes the new-look group possesses the upside to improve markedly on last season's performance, even if it's a youthful bunch. Among them is center back Jairo Quinteros, with the 20-year-old returning after spending last season on loan in his native Bolivia with Club Bolivar. Neville expects Quinteros to compete for a prominent role during preseason, along with 19-year old homegrown Ian Fray, 2021 SuperDraft pick Aime Mabika and new signing Christopher McVey.

"The thing I kept thinking about over the summer when we were looking at the center back situation, we want center backs that can defend, we want center backs that can do the job," Neville said. "And I looked at Jairo Quinteros, and you look at scouting all over the world, you look at bringing in certain defenders, and I kept seeing Quinteros playing against the best strikers in the world, as far as the Argentinian strikers, the Costa Rican strikers. And this boy was playing every week in the center back for Bolivia against the best strikers in this part of the world.