Inter Miami CF sign Jamaica international defender Damion Lowe

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed Jamaica international defender Damion Lowe, the club announced Sunday.
The 28-year-old joins Inter Miami through the 2023 MLS season with a club option for 2024.
“Damion is a capable center back who has proven himself at the international level for Jamaica and we’re happy to welcome him at Inter Miami," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. "I’ve known Damion for a long time and I’m sure he’ll welcome this challenge to break into MLS while helping us achieve our objectives. We’re looking forward to continuing to solidify our backline with this signing."
Lowe was selected No. 8 overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft by Seattle Sounders FC, where he made 18 appearances with then-USL Championship affiliate Seattle Sounders 2 (now-MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance) and scored one goal.
He's had a well-traveled career ever since, making stops at Minnesota United FC, IK Start (Norway), Al Ittihad (Egypt) and Tampa Bay Rowdies and Phoenix Rising (both USL Championship).
Lowe has become a regular with Jamaica, earning 41 senior caps while regularly serving as captain for the Reggae Boyz. He was named to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Best XI.
The move bolsters Inter Miami's center-back corps after Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was loaned to River Plate, Christian Makoun was traded to Charlotte FC and Ryan Shawcross retired. Earlier this week, they also signed Christopher McVey from Sweden's IF Elfsborg.