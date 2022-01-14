Inter Miami sign defender Christopher McVey from Sweden's IF Elfsborg

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed center back Christopher McVey from Swedish top-flight club IF Elfsborg through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Friday.
McVey, 24, can also play as a fullback and has represented the U-17 and U-18 Swedish national teams.
“Christopher is a promising addition at a position of need for us and we’re excited to have him join Inter Miami,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “He’s a versatile defender with good size who can fill in at a number of positions effectively. He also holds a US passport, so he won’t occupy an international roster slot, which will allow us to have flexibility as we continue to build a competitive roster for the 2022 MLS season.”
McVey made 42 appearances for Elfsborg between 2017 and 2021, including five UEFA Conference League qualifying matches this season.
Aside from his Allsvenskan experience, he’s also featured on loan at Swedish second division club Dalkurd FF in 2019.