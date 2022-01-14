Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign defender Christopher McVey from Sweden's IF Elfsborg

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed center back Christopher McVey from Swedish top-flight club IF Elfsborg through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Friday.

McVey, 24, can also play as a fullback and has represented the U-17 and U-18 Swedish national teams.

“Christopher is a promising addition at a position of need for us and we’re excited to have him join Inter Miami,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “He’s a versatile defender with good size who can fill in at a number of positions effectively. He also holds a US passport, so he won’t occupy an international roster slot, which will allow us to have flexibility as we continue to build a competitive roster for the 2022 MLS season.”

McVey made 42 appearances for Elfsborg between 2017 and 2021, including five UEFA Conference League qualifying matches this season.

Aside from his Allsvenskan experience, he’s also featured on loan at Swedish second division club Dalkurd FF in 2019.

Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Atlanta United sign veteran goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth
Charlotte FC transfer midfielder Riley McGree to Middlesbrough
Diego Chara signs Portland Timbers contract extension through 2024
More News
More News
Atlanta United sign veteran goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign veteran goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth
Is a Yeferson Soteldo-Carlos Salcedo swap next in Toronto FC's revamp?
Extratime

Is a Yeferson Soteldo-Carlos Salcedo swap next in Toronto FC's revamp?
Charlotte FC transfer midfielder Riley McGree to Middlesbrough
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC transfer midfielder Riley McGree to Middlesbrough
Diego Chara signs Portland Timbers contract extension through 2024
Transfer Tracker

Diego Chara signs Portland Timbers contract extension through 2024
Nani joins Serie A's Venezia after Orlando City SC departure

Nani joins Serie A's Venezia after Orlando City SC departure
How can Sporting Kansas City replace Alan Pulido?
Extratime

How can Sporting Kansas City replace Alan Pulido?
More News
Video
Video
2022 eMLS League Series 1 Qualifying Highlights
0:59

2022 eMLS League Series 1 Qualifying Highlights
Salcedo in? Pulido out! Breaking down the latest news across MLS
1:25:53

Salcedo in? Pulido out! Breaking down the latest news across MLS
Will Toronto pull off a Salcedo for Solteldo swap?
10:34

Will Toronto pull off a Salcedo for Solteldo swap?
Austin FC signs Jhojan Valencia
2:15

Austin FC signs Jhojan Valencia
More Video