Inter Miami look forward after Club World Cup: "We are proud"

Inter Miami CF's run at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ended in lopsided fashion Sunday when they suffered a 4-0 defeat to French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.
As disappointing as the result was, head coach Javier Mascherano is encouraged by his team's performance at the prestigious tournament.
"We have accomplished the goal that we had set for ourselves," Mascherano said after falling to the reigning Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League winners at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"It was crystal clear for all of us that when we were going to be competing, we would be able to compete to a certain level at the end of the day. There's also the reality of the whole situation – it's right in your face and you see it clearly."
CWC journey
The Herons went undefeated in Group A, drawing Al Ahly (Egypt) and Palmeiras (Brazil) in addition to a historic 2-1 comeback victory over FC Porto (Portugal).
The latter result made Inter Miami the first-ever Concacaf team to beat a European opponent in an official competition. Then, upon battling Palmeiras to a 2-2 tie, they became the first-ever MLS team to reach the Club World Cup knockout rounds.
It's just that Inter Miami, like most opponents, had few answers for PSG's world-class roster.
"We are proud. I'm proud of my guys, of my players for the tournament they have played," Mascherano said.
"I think that we have been up to the standard and we have met the expectations that have been placed on us."
Road ahead
While PSG are between campaigns, Inter Miami are mid-season with a busy schedule ahead.
Over the next five months, they'll look to defend last year's record-setting Supporters' Shield title, regain the Leagues Cup crown and win the club's first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi.
The Herons play seven games in July, starting with a trip to CF Montréal on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're sixth in the Eastern Conference with 29 points (8W-3L-5D) and several games in hand.
"We want to leverage this entire experience," Mascherano said. "We talked about this yesterday: We need to leverage this for more domestic competitions, more standard competitions where the expectations are different."
Messi factor
Additionally, Lionel Messi will look to become the first-ever repeat Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner. He has 10 goals and six assists in 13 games this year, and scored a memorable free kick vs. Porto.
As was expected, this Club World Cup run reinforced how the Argentine superstar remains a singular force in global soccer.
"Now he's 38 years old and people continue to buy a ticket to go and see him," Mascherano said. "You have PSG as the champion in Europe, of everything, but people, the fans – even though he's 38 years old – they're still going to buy a ticket because they want to see Leo Messi.
"That is his grandeur and the legacy that he is bestowing upon all of us."