Lionel Messi extends Inter Miami contract through 2028

Lionel Messi ’s chapter with Inter Miami CF will continue, as the club announced on Thursday that the iconic forward has signed a contract extension through 2028.

"We’re all really excited about the moment when we can finally play at Miami Freedom Park. We can’t wait for it to be finished – to experience it from the inside, in our new home, and for the fans to enjoy it as well. It’s going to be something very special to play at home in such a spectacular stadium."

"It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality – playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park," Messi said. "Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here.

The Herons finished third in the Eastern Conference (65 points) and begin their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign on Friday night vs. Nashville SC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV , FS1, FOX Deportes).

This year, Messi won the Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals and 19 assists. His 48 goal contributions were one off the single-season record held by LAFC icon Carlos Vela, and those efforts leave Messi poised to become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and Argentine superstar was previously under contract through the 2025 season.

"Since then, we’ve witnessed something truly historic: the greatest player of all time bringing global attention to our league. We’re thrilled that Lionel has chosen to stay and continue his career with Inter Miami."

"When Lionel Messi made MLS his League of Choice, it marked a turning point – not just for Inter Miami, but for our entire sport in North America," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Now, Messi is positioned to help Inter Miami open their new Miami Freedom Park stadium next year. He’d also potentially lead Argentina in defending their 2022 FIFA World Cup title when the highly anticipated North America 2026 tournament is co-hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada next summer.

Messi initially signed with the Herons in July 2023. The deal transformed the North American soccer landscape on and off the field, drawing comparisons to when David Beckham joined the LA Galaxy in 2007.

"Leo signing through 2028 is an ode to our amazing city. We very much look forward to writing new chapters at our stadium at Miami Freedom Park. Together we will continue building and dreaming."

"We promised our fans that we would dream big to build an iconic club. A club that represents the passion, hard work and dedication of all those that came before us to create a Miami built on dreams," said Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas.

Messi's Argentina teammate, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul , also joined the club this summer. De Paul is on loan from LaLiga side Atlético Madrid with a purchase option. They're coached by Javier Mascherano, Messi's former teammate with Barça and Argentina.

At Inter Miami, Messi is joined by former FC Barcelona teammates Luis Suárez , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba as they chase the club’s first MLS Cup title. Alba and Busquets will retire after the 2025 campaign, while Suárez is out of contract after this season.

Widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, Messi wears the captain’s armband for Inter Miami and was named the 2024 MLS MVP. He's helped the club win their first two titles, Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield (with a record-setting 74-point haul), plus boasts 71g/44a in 82 matches across all competitions with the Herons.

Legendary career

Before coming to MLS, Messi spent over two decades with Spanish giants FC Barcelona, spanning from their academy to the first team. He also played two seasons with French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain.

Throughout his career, Messi has won a world record 46 trophies for club and country while scoring a staggering 895 career goals. Internationally, Messi has 114 goals in 195 caps for Argentina.

"Our vision was to bring the best players to Inter Miami and to this city, and that’s exactly what we have done," said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. "We brought the best player to have ever played the game to our city. That shows our commitment to Miami, but it also shows Leo’s commitment to the city, to the club, and to the game. He’s still as committed as he’s ever been and he still wants to win.

"As owners, to have a player that loves the game as much as he does, and who has done as much for the game in this country and to inspire the next generation of young talent as he has, we feel very lucky."

Full steam ahead

Messi and Inter Miami competed at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, becoming the first MLS team to make the knockout phase of the prestigious global tournament.