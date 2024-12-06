Lionel Messi: Inter Miami will "come back stronger" next season

Lionel Messi vowed to "come back stronger" next season with Inter Miami CF as he looks to build on a historic year that culminated in the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.
The legendary Argentine No. 10 was crowned the league's best player of 2024 on Friday after captaining the Herons to their first-ever Supporters’ Shield title and the MLS single-season points record (74). His 36 goal contributions (20g/16a), the fifth-highest single-season total in league history, came despite only playing in 19 matches (1,485 minutes) amid injuries and Copa América duty.
Messi received the award during a special ceremony at Chase Stadium, where IMCF's academy players and MLS Commissioner Don Garber honored the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and FIFA 2022 World Cup champion with the league's top individual prize.
“Leo, congratulations. On behalf of our entire league, all of our country, and everybody that loves the game here and throughout the world, we're honored to have you in our league," Garber said. "To have the best player in the world be the best player in Major League Soccer is something that dreams are made of for all of us. All of you kids, we do this for you.
"This league is here to build something so that one day you can grow up and be like these guys or you can be like Leo Messi. Congratulations."
Messi saluted Miami's academy youngsters in his first official statement as MLS MVP.
"Truly, it is an honor for me to receive this award from all of you. It’s a source of pride to watch you all train. I’m very happy to be here every day. I’m very happy to be in this city, in this club that is growing. I’m lucky to see all of you," the 37-year-old said.
"At some point, I’ve crossed paths with almost everyone. With some, we’ve trained together. It’s a pleasure to see you grow day by day. I invite you to keep fighting and striving for your dreams."
More in store in 2025
As successful as 2024 was for Messi and Miami, the iconic superstar admitted the club fell short of the ultimate goal of winning MLS Cup presented by Audi.
"I would have liked to receive this award in another situation, being able to play the final next Saturday. But that’s also what fútbol is about, overcoming yourself every day," Messi said. "We had a big dream of being MLS champions this year. It didn’t happen, but next year we’ll come back stronger to try again.
New head coach Javier Mascherano will lead Miami next season, reuniting Messi with a former Argentina and FC Barcelona teammate. Fellow Barça legends Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez will also return to the Herons in 2025.
Messi's message
Messi closed his acceptance speech by urging Miami's academy youngsters to strive for excellence as he and his fellow first-team superstars look to reach new heights next year.
"That’s what it’s all about, and especially now that you’re young. Fight for your dreams, work hard, and fight for what you want. In the end, sacrifice and effort are rewarded," he said. "So, keep going this way, because the club continues to support you, as you are in a time of great growth, with many possibilities.
"I believe you’ve seen how much the academy has changed in this last year and a half. And don’t doubt that it will continue like this, and you’ll have all the opportunities to fight for your dreams. So, once again, thank you very much, and it’s an honor to be here with you. Thank you."