Lionel Messi: Inter Miami will "come back stronger" next season

Lionel Messi vowed to "come back stronger" next season with Inter Miami CF as he looks to build on a historic year that culminated in the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award .

Messi received the award during a special ceremony at Chase Stadium, where IMCF's academy players and MLS Commissioner Don Garber honored the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and FIFA 2022 World Cup champion with the league's top individual prize.

The legendary Argentine No. 10 was crowned the league's best player of 2024 on Friday after captaining the Herons to their first-ever Supporters’ Shield title and the MLS single-season points record (74). His 36 goal contributions (20g/16a), the fifth-highest single-season total in league history, came despite only playing in 19 matches (1,485 minutes) amid injuries and Copa América duty.

“Leo, congratulations. On behalf of our entire league, all of our country, and everybody that loves the game here and throughout the world, we're honored to have you in our league," Garber said. "To have the best player in the world be the best player in Major League Soccer is something that dreams are made of for all of us. All of you kids, we do this for you.

"This league is here to build something so that one day you can grow up and be like these guys or you can be like Leo Messi. Congratulations."

Messi saluted Miami's academy youngsters in his first official statement as MLS MVP.

"Truly, it is an honor for me to receive this award from all of you. It’s a source of pride to watch you all train. I’m very happy to be here every day. I’m very happy to be in this city, in this club that is growing. I’m lucky to see all of you," the 37-year-old said.