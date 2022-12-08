Insider notebook: Zardes to Austin? Copetti to Charlotte? Vancouver shopping?

On the latest transfers around MLS, starting with some breaking news…

Zardes ended 2022 with the Colorado Rapids , arriving in a trade from Columbus during the spring. He had 9g/2a in 26 appearances. Colorado made an offer to keep Zardes in free agency, but the forward is expected to head to Texas.

Maxi Urruti and Moussa Djitté are Austin’s other options to lead the lines, with Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist Sebastián Driussi playing underneath. Austin made the 2022 Western Conference Final during their second MLS season, falling to eventual champions LAFC .

In one season together in Columbus, with Wolff as an assistant to USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, Zardes had a career-best 19 goals in 33 matches.

Zardes has 97 career MLS goals, beginning his career with the LA Galaxy in 2013 as a versatile rising talent before finding a home in Columbus as a center forward thriving in a one-forward system. Austin FC play a one-forward system, where Zardes would likely be their preferred starter.

Zardes, 31, would reunite with head coach Josh Wolff. They worked together during their time with the Columbus Crew and the US men’s national team .

Austin FC are in talks with free-agent forward Gyasi Zardes , sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Nothing is done but the expectation across the league is a deal will get done.

The club’s third DP, Polish international winger Kamil Jozwiak , will have a full preseason after arriving in MLS from Derby County amid an ankle injury last spring. Charlotte still have a U22 Initiative spot to use as well.

Copetti is an out-and-out No. 9, signaling the likelihood Poland international Karol Swiderski will spend more time playing as a second forward/No. 10. Swiderski, previously viewed just as a center forward, blossomed under head coach Christian Lattanzio when tried in a No. 10 role towards the end of the 2022 MLS season. He’s coming off representing Poland at the World Cup .

Beyond the boxscore numbers, sources say the club were attracted to Copetti for his variance of finishing and dynamic off-ball movement. Against the ball, he’s described as a tenacious pressing presence. Leading up to the deal, Charlotte went to Argentina numerous times to scout and meet with Copetti.

Copetti, who turns 27 in January, is in his prime and hit a new level across the last 18 months with the Argentine Primera División side. The Argentine had 21g/6a last year in all competitions.

Charlotte FC have agreed on a deal (worth around $6 million) with Racing Club to sign forward Enzo Copetti, sources told MLSsoccer.com. The deal is still pending a medical and final details, so it’s not done, but almost there.

With Paxten Aaronson transferred to German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, the Union were in the market for further depth and had the allocation money to do so. Club captain Alejandro Bedoya turns 36 in April as well, while Perea adds a different profile than McGlynn in competition for minutes.

The Union’s intense, transition-based style should be a strong fit for Perea. Philly haven’t often utilized the trade market for significant additions under sporting director Ernst Tanner, but they’ve found success when they do, namely in acquiring striker Julián Carranza last winter from Inter Miami CF .

Perea, 22, is a former Colombia youth international but filed a one-time switch to the US in 2021. He has made 74 MLS appearances in three seasons, posting 3g/3a.

The Philadelphia Union acquired one-time US international midfielder Andrés Perea from Orlando City SC for $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) plus $100k in GAM incentives and a sell-on percentage. As part of the trade to Philly , Perea signed a new contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

Also: Orlando had a bid rejected for 19-year-old Paraguay international midfielder Diego Gómez from Libertad, per source. Talks have stopped at the moment.

Rising Uruguay youth international César Araújo took a starting spot last winter, while Peru international Wilder Cartagena is back for 2023 and is expected to partner Araújo.

Perea fell out of Orlando’s regular rotation after arriving from Colombian side Atlético Nacional three seasons ago (initially on loan), making just seven starts in 2022. He was also out of contract after 2023, becoming available in a trade after the player/club couldn’t reach an agreement.

The Union also signed Kenya international midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade in August. Odada didn’t debut at the end of 2022 after visa delays and with the Eastern Conference champions heading into the playoffs. McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan , homegrowns and key parts of the USYNT squad that won the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, will also be challenging for minutes within the group.

Hedges, 32, has spent his entire professional career with FC Dallas and is their club leader in appearances. FC Dallas declined his 2023 contract option when the sides couldn’t agree on a new deal, so he entered free agency.

Free agent center back Matt Hedges will likely soon decide on his next club.

With Long back from Qatar, his club future is now the primary focus. Talks will continue to advance with clubs in the coming days and weeks before a decision likely arrives at some point shortly.

Several MLS teams are interested in the 30-year-old center back, including the LA Galaxy, Colorado Rapids and others. No deal has been reached with any club yet, sources say.

Following the United States’ elimination from the 2022 World Cup, the market for Aaron Long’ s next club continues to heat up. Long captained the New York Red Bulls and earned 2018 MLS Defender of the Year honors with them.

At long last, after being originally reported by MLSsoccer.com in October that Wilfried Nancy was a target for the Columbus Crew’s coaching vacancy, Nancy was officially unveiled as their new head coach on Tuesday.

Columbus reached an undisclosed “financial agreement” with CF Montréal to buy Nancy out of his contract. Nancy takes over an attractive situation, with stars Lucas Zelarayán, Cucho Hernández and Darlington Nagbe headlining the Crew’s roster.

Nancy seemed ready to move on after some behind-the-scenes drama in Montréal, as Jeremy Filosa of 98.5 FM reported. While neither side commented on the specifics this week, Montréal club president and CEO Gabriel Gervais was direct in saying it was Nancy’s choice to leave.

“Despite the club's efforts to have Wilfried continue our project, we were forced to accept his decision to leave the organization,” Gervais said. “We want people who want to be with us and Wilfried has chosen a different path.”

Now, Nancy starts life in Columbus. He’s starting to give his opinion on potential additions to the roster, with Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko joking that Nancy already turned down a handful of players he suggested.

In addition to three coaches (Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen and Maxime Chalier) who followed him from Montréal, Nancy is expected to further add to his staff. There are talks ongoing with numerous targets.