"I have it all": New England Revolution star Carles Gil reflects after 2021 MVP award

“A lot of emotions in my head,” the 29-year-old Spaniard told MLSsoccer.com via a translator. “You have not-so-good moments that make you value these moments. Sometimes we don't value these moments enough. But I thought a lot about my family and friends who are far away from me, back in Spain. In general, a lot of emotions.”

While the New England Revolution playmaker found out “four or five days ago,” it was officially unveiled Tuesday that he’s the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player . The ceremony, held at Gillette Stadium after he captained a Supporters’ Shield-winning season and now single-season points record, included plenty of smiles and a few tears.

This award comes after Gil recorded a league-leading 18 assists alongside four goals, his left foot the architect of countless Revolution attacking moves. As often as now-departed winger Tajon Buchanan or forwards Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa – the latter two his fellow Designated Players – supplied highlight-grabbing goals, Gil was the orchestrator, the puppet-master pulling the strings.

And it’s why Gil was the runaway MVP winner, beating out runner-ups Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) and Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders) by over 40% in the voting process. Three years after arriving from Deportivo La Coruna, then competing in Spain’s second division, the soft-smiling midfielder is thriving.

“I came here in a complicated moment,” Gil said. “I didn't enjoy the field and I wasn't performing the way I wanted to perform. So I came here looking for something different. I came here hoping to find myself again and fast forward three years later, I'm happy, I'm enjoying it and I'm giving the best version of myself.”

Gil, who signed during the Brad Friedel era, has been the centerpiece of New England’s return to prosperity under head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena, the 2021 MLS Sigi Schmid Schmid Coach of the Year. They learn from each other, an all-time coaching great giving freedom and responsibility to a No. 10 who not too long ago was competing for La Liga’s Valencia and the Premier League’s Aston Villa.

Arena, a believer in the simple-yet-decisive outlook that your best players need to be your best players to find success in MLS, has let Gil go to work.