New England Revolution's Carles Gil named MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Gil, who had a league-leading 18 assists alongside four goals, sat out the majority of the shortened 2020 campaign due to an Achilles injury. But the Revs’ captain roared back this campaign, helping his team set a new single-season points record (73) while also leading MLS with 117 key passes.

The Designated Player played a crucial role in New England notching their strongest campaign in the club’s 26-year history, as they went 12W-1L-3D across the 16 matches in which Gil recorded a goal or an assist. Gil, who missed six games this year while injured, collected 10 helpers in New England’s opening 10 games – matching the all-time MLS record for most assists from the start of a season.