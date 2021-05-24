Carles Gil signs contract extension with New England Revolution

“We are pleased Carles will continue to be a member of the Revolution in the years to come. He’s an elite player who has proven himself to be one of the best in Major League Soccer,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said. “His consistency and productivity on field as well as his professionalism and leadership in the locker room are an important part of our team and he will be a key piece in helping the team compete for championships in the years to come.”