Carles Gil signs contract extension with New England Revolution

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Carles Gil has signed a contract extension with the New England Revolution, the club announced Monday.
One of the league’s top playmakers, the Designated Player re-signed through the 2024 season.
“Since I arrived in Boston more than two years ago, this city has become my home and the fans and my teammates have become my family,” Gil said in a statement. “Playing for the New England Revolution has been one of the highlights of my career and it is my ultimate goal to bring an MLS Cup championship home to our supporters.”
After arriving from Spanish side Deportivo de La Coruña, Gill was named MLS Newcomer of the Year and to the MLS Best XI with 10 goals and 14 assists in 2019. He became one of only two Revolution players ever to record a double-digit season in both goals and assists as he led the club back to the postseason.
“We are pleased Carles will continue to be a member of the Revolution in the years to come. He’s an elite player who has proven himself to be one of the best in Major League Soccer,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said. “His consistency and productivity on field as well as his professionalism and leadership in the locker room are an important part of our team and he will be a key piece in helping the team compete for championships in the years to come.”
After an injury-plagued 2020 season, the 28-year old has started all seven games and played every minute thus far in 2021. He is currently tied for the league lead in assists (4) and is pacing MLS in chances created, big chances created, completed dribbles and successful crosses and corners for a Revolution side that sits in first place in the Eastern Conference.