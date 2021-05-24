Transfer Tracker

Carles Gil signs contract extension with New England Revolution

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Carles Gil - New England Revolution - close-up - Oct. 24, 2020

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension 

Carles Gil has signed a contract extension with the New England Revolution, the club announced Monday.

One of the league’s top playmakers, the Designated Player re-signed through the 2024 season.

“Since I arrived in Boston more than two years ago, this city has become my home and the fans and my teammates have become my family,” Gil said in a statement. “Playing for the New England Revolution has been one of the highlights of my career and it is my ultimate goal to bring an MLS Cup championship home to our supporters.”

After arriving from Spanish side Deportivo de La Coruña, Gill was named MLS Newcomer of the Year and to the MLS Best XI with 10 goals and 14 assists in 2019. He became one of only two Revolution players ever to record a double-digit season in both goals and assists as he led the club back to the postseason.

Advertising

“We are pleased Carles will continue to be a member of the Revolution in the years to come. He’s an elite player who has proven himself to be one of the best in Major League Soccer,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said. “His consistency and productivity on field as well as his professionalism and leadership in the locker room are an important part of our team and he will be a key piece in helping the team compete for championships in the years to come.”

After an injury-plagued 2020 season, the 28-year old has started all seven games and played every minute thus far in 2021. He is currently tied for the league lead in assists (4) and is pacing MLS in chances created, big chances created, completed dribbles and successful crosses and corners for a Revolution side that sits in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Transfer Tracker New England Revolution Carles Gil

Advertising

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders sign French defender Abdoulaye Cissoko
Seattle Sounders select Stanford goalkeeper Andrew Thomas off waivers
MLS trio linked with transfer for Monterrey forward

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Sounders star Jordan Morris gives injury rehab update, timeline for return

Sounders star Jordan Morris gives injury rehab update, timeline for return
Carles Gil signs contract extension with New England Revolution
Transfer Tracker

Carles Gil signs contract extension with New England Revolution
Cincy & Chicago get the basic stuff right, Atlanta stump Seattle & more from Week 6
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Cincy & Chicago get the basic stuff right, Atlanta stump Seattle & more from Week 6
Recap: Nashville SC 1, Austin FC 0

Recap: Nashville SC 1, Austin FC 0
Recap: DC United 0, Philadelphia Union 1

Recap: DC United 0, Philadelphia Union 1
Gabriel Heinze lauds Atlanta's "corazón" to earn another late result

Gabriel Heinze lauds Atlanta's "corazón" to earn another late result
More News
Video
Video
Every Goal Week 6: Free Kicks x 2, Diego Rossi Brace for LAFC, and Alan Pulido Amazing Strike
18:09

Every Goal Week 6: Free Kicks x 2, Diego Rossi Brace for LAFC, and Alan Pulido Amazing Strike

Watch MLS in 15 from NSH vs. Austin FC | May 23, 2021
15:02

Watch MLS in 15 from NSH vs. Austin FC | May 23, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Austin FC | May 23, 2021
4:06

HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Austin FC | May 23, 2021
OFFSIDE: Jared Stroud, Austin FC - 73rd minute
0:24

OFFSIDE: Jared Stroud, Austin FC - 73rd minute
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.