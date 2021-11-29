New England Revolution’s Bruce Arena named 2021 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year

More history has arrived for the New England Revolution . After leading his team to an MLS record 73 points to win the Supporters' Shield, Bruce Arena has been named the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year for a record fourth time, MLS announced Monday.

With the recognition, Arena breaks a tie for three awards with Toronto FC's Bob Bradley and also joins him as the only coach to win the award with three different clubs (New England Revolution, 2021; LA Galaxy, 2011, 2009; D.C. United, 1997).

Also in 2021, Arena tied the late Sigi Schmid’s record 240 regular-season victories and became the first head coach to win four Supporters’ Shields in league history. He also became the second head coach since Schmid himself to win the Shield with three different clubs.

Seeking his sixth MLS Cup victory, Arena is three wins away from becoming the first coach in MLS history to win MLS Cup with three different teams, which would make him just the second coach in the five major North American men’s professional sports leagues to win a championship with three different teams after Scotty Bowman accomplished the feat in the National Hockey League.

New England make their first Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs appearance when hosting New York City FC on Tuesday night in the Eastern Conference Semifinals (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Arena, who originally took over the Revs midway through the 2019 season, is the club's second Coach of the Year recipient after Steve Nicol won in 2002.