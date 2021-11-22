MLS announces 2022 season home openers for all clubs; season kicks off Feb. 26

Major League Soccer has announced the 2022 home openers for all 28 MLS clubs, including the debut of expansion team Charlotte FC and the opening of Nashville SC’s much anticipated new soccer-specific stadium.
MLS’ 27th season will kick off on Feb. 26, the earliest start to a season in league history.
Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
- 3:30 PM ET - Columbus vs. Vancouver (Lower.com Field)
- 3:30 PM ET - LAFC vs. Colorado (Banc of California Stadium)
- 5:30 PM ET - Dallas vs. Toronto (Toyota Stadium)
- 6:00 PM ET - Austin vs. Cincinnati (Q2 Stadium)
- 6:00 PM ET - D.C. vs. Charlotte (Audi Field)
- 6:00 PM ET - San Jose vs. New York [RBNY] (PayPal Park)
- 6:00 PM ET - Miami vs. Chicago (DRV PNK Stadium)
- 7:30 PM ET - Portland vs. New England (Providence Park)
- TBD - Philadelphia vs. Minnesota (Subaru Park)
Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022
- 1:00 PM ET - Orlando vs. Montréal (Exploria Stadium)
- 3:00 PM ET - Atlanta vs. Kansas City (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
- 5:00 PM ET - LA vs. New York City (Dignity Health Sports Park)
- 7:00 PM ET - Houston vs. Salt Lake (PNC Stadium)
- TBD - Seattle vs. Nashville (Lumen Field)
Saturday, March 5, 2022
- 1:30 PM ET - New England vs. Dallas (Gillette Stadium)
- 2:00 PM ET - Toronto vs. New York [RBNY] (BMO Field)
- 3:30 PM ET - Kansas City vs. Houston (Children’s Mercy Park)
- 4:00 PM ET - Montréal vs. Philadelphia (Olympic Stadium)
- 6:00 PM ET - Chicago vs. Orlando (Soldier Field)
- 6:00 PM ET - Colorado vs. Atlanta (DICK’S Sporting Goods Park)
- 6:00 PM ET - Salt Lake vs. Seattle (Rio Tinto Stadium)
- 6:00 PM ET - Vancouver vs. New York City (BC Place)
- 6:00 PM ET - Minnesota vs. Nashville (Allianz Field)
- 6:00 PM ET - Cincinnati vs. D.C. (TQL Stadium)
- 8:00 PM ET - Charlotte vs. LA (Bank of America Stadium)
Saturday, March 12, 2022
- 2:00 PM ET - New York City vs. Montréal (Yankee Stadium)
Sunday, March 13, 2022
- 2:00 PM ET - New York [RBNY] vs. Minnesota (Red Bull Arena)
Sunday, May 1, 2022
- 4:00 PM ET - Nashville vs. Philadelphia (Nashville SC Stadium)
Dates and times subject to change. The full 2022 MLS schedule, including broadcast details, will be announced by the end of this year.
The opening day of the 2022 season on Saturday, Feb. 26, will be highlighted by the debut of 2022 expansion club Charlotte FC. The league's newest club will travel to the nation’s capital to face MLS original D.C. United at Audi Field.
The excitement continues for Charlotte FC fans as the team returns to North Carolina to celebrate their inaugural home match on Saturday, March 5, hosting the LA Galaxy in front of an expected crowd of 70,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium.
A highlight of the 2022 season, Nashville SC will open the team’s brand-new soccer-specific stadium on May 1, hosting the Philadelphia Union in the team’s inaugural match in the new venue.
With capacity for more than 30,000 fans, Nashville SC’s stadium will become the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States, and the 23rd MLS stadium built or renovated with soccer in mind.
To best align with the 2022 international calendar, the season will end in November ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
- October 9 - Decision Day
- October to November - Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
- November 5 - MLS Cup
- November 14 - World Cup player release date
- November 21 - 2022 FIFA World Cup