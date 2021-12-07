New England Revolution's Carles Gil named 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player

Club captain, assist king and the man with the magic left foot. New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been named the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player, as announced Tuesday, after leading his team to their first Supporters’ Shield upon setting a new single-season points record.

Gil paced MLS with 18 assists in 2021, equaling the 10th-most in a single season during the league’s 26-year history. Eight of those helpers were game-winning assists, plus he netted four goals as New England reached 73 points to top the Eastern Conference and book a 2022 Concacaf Champions League spot.

As a measure of Gil’s true impact, the Revs went 12W-1L-3D across the 16 regular-season matches in which Gil recorded a goal or an assist. His 10 assists in the opening 10 games of the year matched the all-time MLS record for most assists from the start of a season.