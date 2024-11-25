Darlington Nagbe receives 2024 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award

Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe has been named the recipient of the 2024 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award – an honor presented to MLS players who are dedicated to fostering equity and inclusion, enriching lives, and improving communities across the U.S. and Canada.

During MLS Cup presented by Audi, Audi will award Nagbe a $150,000 contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio, a community organization personally selected by the player. For over 75 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio have provided young people with essential support, guidance, and resources to help them succeed in life.

In addition to his dedication to the organization, Nagbe has a celebrated MLS career marked by a longstanding commitment to positively impact his local community. Across the greater Columbus area, Nagbe has collaborated with numerous organizations, including Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the On Our Sleeves Movement for Children’s Mental Health.

“This is an amazing honor; I am very proud to receive the 2024 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award,” said Nagbe. “I’m happy because so many people have helped me and my family, so to be able to help others, be a positive influence and a good role model is a true blessing.