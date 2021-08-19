How NYCFC gained the edge in the battle for New York

It's been five years since the infamous Red Wedding match in the Hudson River Derby.

It was a dream for the red half of the greater NYC area and a nightmare for the light blue side, as the New York Red Bulls stormed to a 7-0 victory at Yankee Stadium. It's a game that will forever go down in trash talk and tifo culture, the same way NYCFC fans tease the "New York" Red Bulls for having a home arena in New Jersey and RBNY fans tease NYCFC for playing at a baseball stadium.

As was no more evident than the Red Wedding, the Red Bulls owned the first era of this rivalry.

By the end of 2016, the Red Bulls won five of the first six encounters with NYCFC and were sporting a +13 (!) goal differential in the matches. Like any true rivalry, there’s ebbs and flows. The last few seasons have been close in head-to-head matches, but NYCFC have had much more success, though no trophies.

NYCFC have finished ahead of RBNY in three of the last four years, though the only time the Red Bulls outpaced the Cityzens they had the Supporters’ Shield to show for it (2018). Since, though, NYCFC have picked up 134 points to RBNY’s 102. With NYCFC viewed as one of the contenders for MLS Cup this year, while the Red Bulls are hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive after a midsummer slump, the team from the Bronx are on pace to finish ahead of the Red Bulls for the fourth time in five years.