Matchday 11: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

April has made way for May as a jam-packed month kicks off this weekend with Matchday 11. As always, there's plenty to look forward to.

WHEN: Saturday, 2:45 pm ET

Saturday, 2:45 pm ET WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FOX, FOX Deportes

Expectations were sky-high in Atlanta entering 2025, with MLS-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath and returning club legend Miguel Almirón highlighting one of the most lavish transfer windows in league history.

However, things have yet to go according to plan. Experiencing their worst-ever start to a season, Atlanta have gone winless in their last four and suffered three straight losses.

The good news is that Latte Lath returns after serving a caution accumulation suspension last week. But head coach Ronny Deilia has yet to get the most out of his high-profile roster, on either end of the pitch.