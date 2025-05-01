Matchday 11: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

April has made way for May as a jam-packed month kicks off this weekend with Matchday 11. As always, there's plenty to look forward to.
Will Nashville SC continue their momentum at a struggling Atlanta United? How will Inter Miami CF react against the New York Red Bulls after some midweek Concacaf Champions Cup heartbreak? Will reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy get in the win column at the expense of a rejuvenated Sporting Kansas City?
Let's dive in.
- WHEN: Saturday, 2:45 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FOX, FOX Deportes
Expectations were sky-high in Atlanta entering 2025, with MLS-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath and returning club legend Miguel Almirón highlighting one of the most lavish transfer windows in league history.
However, things have yet to go according to plan. Experiencing their worst-ever start to a season, Atlanta have gone winless in their last four and suffered three straight losses.
The good news is that Latte Lath returns after serving a caution accumulation suspension last week. But head coach Ronny Deilia has yet to get the most out of his high-profile roster, on either end of the pitch.
Does a lineup shake-up await the Five Stripes, who'll have a raucous Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd backing them for what has the makings of a must-win game?
Unfortunately for Atlanta, their opponent is coming off arguably the most impressive performance of the season to date.
Nashville scored a "touchdown" en route to a 7-2 pummeling of Chicago Fire FC behind a four-goal outburst from Sam Surridge, last week's MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra. Star midfielder Hany Mukhtar added 2g/1a and right back Andy Najar recorded a hat trick of assists during a night to remember at GEODIS Park.
The performance showed head coach B.J. Callaghan's vision. The former USMNT assistant has transformed the club's playing style during his first full season in charge, trading predecessor Gary Smith's defense-first mentality for a more attack-minded approach.
Another statement performance at the Benz would further validate Callaghan's project while keeping Nashville near the top spots in the Eastern Conference.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
Miami have hit their first rough patch of the season, crashing out of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals against Supporters' Shield-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC three days after FC Dallas handed them their first league loss of 2025.
Wednesday's 3-1 defeat completed a 5-1 aggregate elimination, despite the best efforts of Lionel Messi and the rest of the 'Core Four' of Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
Will head coach Javier Mascherano make changes this weekend? Squad rotation cost the Argentine manager in Matchday 10, when Dallas overturned a 3-1 deficit for a 4-3 comeback victory.
Both setbacks took place at Chase Stadium. A third straight home loss could set off alarm bells in South Florida.
Meanwhile, New York are coming off a 1-0 home victory over CF Montréal after Noah Eile's account-opening header gave the Red Bulls all three points.
Last season's MLS Cup finalists have yet to win consecutive games in 2025, despite Designated Player Emil Forsberg's (3g/2a) leadership and fellow DP Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tallying 4g/1a in his debut RBNY season.
What better place to get a winning streak going than in Miami? The Herons suddenly look beatable at home, with Dallas and Vancouver offering RBNY head coach Sandro Schwarz valuable blueprints on how to leave Chase Stadium with all three points.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
A new era brings new possibilities for Sporting Kansas City, who are 2W-2L-0D since interim coach Kerry Zavagnin replaced the legendary Peter Vermes after 17 years in charge.
The turnaround has been led by Dániel Sallói (4g/2a) and marquee offseason signings Manu García (1g/4a) and Dejan Joveljić (5g/1a). The latter joined Kansas City via the first-ever cash-for-player trade in MLS history after a star-making tenure with Sporting's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire opponent.
The Joveljić-Galaxy reunion is one of the more enticing Matchday 11 storylines. The Serbian international was LA's top scorer across all competitions last year with 21 goals, including the title-clinching strike in their 2-1 MLS Cup win over the Red Bulls.
Last December's 2024 MLS Cup triumph feels like a distant memory for the Galaxy, who are winless through 10 games and sit last in the Western Conference with a 0W-7L-3D record.
Playmaker Riqui Puig is still months away from returning from a torn ACL, putting the onus on fellow DPs Gabriel Pec (1g/2a) and Joseph Paintsil (0g/1a) to get the attack back on track.
So far, however, the Galaxy's biggest offensive contributor has been new striker Christian Ramírez, who's produced 4g/1a since joining via an offseason trade with the Columbus Crew.
Superstar German midfielder Marco Reus summed up the club's current predicament after last week's 4-2 home defeat to the Portland Timbers, saying: "we have to hate losing."
Will the Galaxy heed Reus' call at Children's Mercy Park?