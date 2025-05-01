The Victory Project: How Sporting Kansas City make dreams come true

Before every SKC match, the cameras hone in on a kid sitting in the lone orange seat in the stadium. And The Cauldron, SKC’s supporters’ section, lights up with a simple song tailor-made for that day’s special guest.

Yeah, you may have heard a few Sporting Kansas City -specific songs during a match. But the best chant of the day happens before the first whistle.

It’s a Sunday in late August 2022 and six-year-old Matteo Rodriguez doesn’t look like himself. He’s been coughing a lot lately. There have been a lot of trips to the doctor and not a lot of clear answers.

A few months after his diagnosis, Matteo would meet the same players he’d been playing with day after day.

A few weeks before his diagnosis, Matteo and his family went to their first SKC game.

What followed were long days in the hospital. Sometimes the trips lasted eight to 10 hours as Matteo began chemotherapy. One trip lasted a month. For Matteo, those trips were time for treatment and time for soccer. When he’d wake up at 6 a.m. to head to the hospital, Matteo would make sure his Switch and a copy of FIFA were in tow. When he played, he played as his new favorite team: Sporting Kansas City.

Jennifer and Matteo’s dad, Pablo, are forced to cancel Matteo’s birthday party. They’re forced to reckon with finding a tumor in Matteo’s chest so large that the doctors are questioning how Matteo is able to breathe. They’re forced to try and grasp that it’s unclear if treatment will be successful.

After church, Matteo’s mom, Jennifer, takes him to urgent care. They’re there longer than expected. By the end of the day, they’re being asked to head to the hospital. By the next morning, Matteo has been diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. It’s 11 days before Matteo’s seventh birthday.

In 2018, a new Sporting KC tradition began. The Victory Project, a program designed to enrich the lives of children with cancer and make soccer accessible for those in need, began honoring a child battling cancer by providing a customized, VIP experience on SKC match weekends.

On matchday, they arrive at the stadium with their favorite foods and snacks waiting for them in a special suite. The orange seat is right outside the door.

They at least look like they’re part of the squad. Each honoree gets a custom jersey with their name on the back. They also get a shopping spree at the team store to grab as much merch as possible.

Each honoree and their families meet with the team at training on Fridays. Sometimes that means being shy as professional athletes come over to say hello – SKC make sure to show a quick biography to their players before every honoree visit – and sometimes that means immediately going into conversations and kicking a ball around like the kid is part of the squad.

Fortunately, her hair is all back these days. Eloise went into remission in April 2022. In August, she got the full Victory Project experience.

Her hair began to fall out over the course of six treatments. She only got called a boy once, but it was enough to hurt her confidence.

Seven days later, Eloise underwent treatment at Children’s Mercy Hospital for the first time. With the world still coming out of the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were strict rules. Eloise had to stay in her room without her full family around her.

Eloise asked what was wrong. Nick and Cara did their best to explain Stage III Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma. All Eloise can remember afterward is running to her room and closing the door.

The SKC players play a key role in that experience. On their trip to training, John Pulskamp talked with Eloise and her family for a while. Graham Zusi made sure to grab an extra pair of signed cleats for Eloise’s sister. Johnny Russell delivered a brand-new jersey. And everyone on the team made time for Eloise.

“Every player came over and said hello to her,” Nick Hennessy said. “And it wasn't just like, ‘Hi, how are you?’ There were multiple people who stopped and spent enough time where it was a truly authentic experience where they actually wanted to know her story.”

Sporting players take pride in making the Victory Project experience memorable for the honorees. But the honorees give as much as they get.

“You know, for me, I live a privileged life,” SKC attacker Khiry Shelton said. “I've been blessed with a lot of great things in my life, and to see young kids going through what they're going through and fighting through that, it gives me strength. It gives me faith. They're strong, and they're always smiling.”

Each year, The Victory Project gives players a photobook of the team’s interactions with that season’s honorees. SKC winger Dániel Sallói says he looks at the books from time to time. Sometimes, the kids in the books reach out just to say they’re a few years older and a whole lot healthier. They also reach out to say thanks for a meaningful day in a miserable moment.

“It's one of those things where it's a good reminder,” Sallói said. “Sometimes you have tough moments in your life or tough situations, and these kids are, many times, fighting so much bigger battles that we can't even wrap our head around. And they come to our practice and they put on a full smile, and they are the happiest that they can be living in a situation that is so difficult.

"It's just a perfect reminder of how everything is tiny in our lives. When it comes to these problems, there are so many bigger things out there. I think we can give something to them, but they give something to us as well. It's a very, very special thing.”

It’s not just the meetings. It’s how the SKC community treats the honorees as a whole. Even if that’s just saying the kid’s name.