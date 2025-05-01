Dejan Joveljić: Sporting KC vs. LA Galaxy offers "special" reunion

Dejan Joveljić wore a winner’s medal and a contented smile as he joined the MLS Wrap-Up crew at their fieldside desk at Dignity Health Sports Park for a live interview in the confetti-strewn aftermath of MLS Cup 2024.

“We showed everyone that the trophy is back where it belongs,” the Serbian striker declared after scoring the game-winning goal in the LA Galaxy ’s 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls , securing the California club’s MLS-best sixth league title in memorable fashion.

“I said a few years ago that I want to be, at that time, the future of LA Galaxy,” Joveljić recalled to MLSsoccer.com on a one-on-one conversation this week. “Finally, everything paid off: It was an amazing journey, and we finally won it. To be honest, we had a great team last season, we did some amazing things; we didn't lose a game at home, which is an amazing achievement.

Joveljić, however, would not be. Just as he attained the ‘Galaxy legend’ status he had fervently chased, a slow-motion goodbye played out over the winter months.

“I want to prove myself once more, and it's going to be interesting – and hopefully it's going to be a great game.”

“I just want to win,” he said. “Yes, I play against my friends, against my brothers, against the coach who brought me there, and all the guys there. It's going to be special, but I have nothing more than to win.

It’s a backstory that stacks extra emotions atop Joveljić's reunion with his former club this weekend, when the struggling Galaxy visit Children’s Mercy Park for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

“Yes, LA Galaxy offered me the new contract,” Joveljić explained, “but we both knew that it was far from what I want, and they knew that they cannot offer me more because of the MLS restrictions, MLS rules. Unfortunately, I needed to move. I was very close to Tigres, a Serbian coach was there, and I don't know what happened there, but Sporting Kansas City was faster, and we agreed – in 30 minutes, everything was done. And I moved here, and then I'm happy.”

So a transfer saga ensued, one in which Mexican giants Tigres UANL, managed at that time by his countryman Veljko Paunović, seemed likely to be his next destination, only for Sporting Kansas City to swoop in with a $4 million offer that made Joveljić the first cash-for-player trade in MLS history . As part of the transaction, he signed a new contract that made him an SKC Designated Player, and in some ways, the face of the franchise overnight.

With the 25-year-old aging out of the U22 Initiative by which he’d first arrived at the Galaxy in 2021, and all three of the club’s Designated Player slots occupied by “The Killer Ps” of Riqui Puig , Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec , the Gs were hamstrung in what they could offer their young hero, despite him clearly having earned a pay raise.

New chapter

As badly as he wants the satisfaction of a W against the Galaxy, one of only two MLS teams still yet to win in league play this season, Joveljić will observe the sport’s tradition of muted celebrations should he tally his sixth goal of the campaign.

“No. If I score, there is no chance I do something crazy,” he said. “Even if I celebrate, everyone knows how much I love LA and coach Greg [Vanney] and all the guys. So that's not important. That's only important for the people who want to make something out of nothing.”

This fixture finds him in markedly better circumstances than his old team, who’ve been ravaged by injuries and enforced departures like his. While SKC and LA sit together at the foot of the Western Conference standings with just seven and three points, respectively, the Midwesterners have won two of their last four matches, scoring 10 goals in that stretch, and look revitalized in the wake of longtime manager Peter Vermes’ departure at the end of March.

That decision was both painful – no one in MLS was more synonymous with one organization than Vermes and Sporting, where he’d worked in various capacities since 2006 – and unsurprising, considering the limp start to the season that extended a 13-match winless skid dating back to September. That much was clear to Joveljić, as destabilizing as such a change might have felt so soon after his acquisition.

“He was the one who brought me here, together with Mike [sporting director Mike Burns], and after a few weeks, he got fired. Unexpected move; nobody expected that after 20 years. When you say SKC, first name that pops in your mind is Peter,” he reflected.