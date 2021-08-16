MLS Heineken Rivalry Week is back! Check out the matchups

Nine of the most anticipated showdowns of the MLS season will take place across two weekends with the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, featuring the MLS All-Stars against their Liga MX foes, bridging the gap.

It all starts Friday (10:30 pm ET | ESPN2, ESPN Deportes) with one of the longest-running rivalry matches in league history, as the resurgent LA Galaxy host the San Jose Earthquakes in the latest edition of the California Clasico.

The matchup features the league’s all-time leading goal scorer, Chris Wondolowski of the Earthquakes, against a Galaxy side led by Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez that's in the race for the 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi with 10 goals.

On Saturday, there’s a rivalry doubleheader beginning with “The Nicest Rivalry in Sports” as Minnesota United host Sporting Kansas City at 3:30 pm (ESPN, ESPN Deportes), followed by the New York Derby at Red Bull Arena between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

MLS Heineken Rivalry Week continues on Friday, August 27 with the latest Hell is Real derby encounter between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field (6:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes), followed by Orlando City SC hosting Inter Miami CF (8:30 pm | ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Atlanta United and Nashville SC renew their budding rivalry at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday, August 28 (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN), followed by the latest El Trafico showdown between the LA Galaxy and LAFC from Banc of California Stadium (7 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).

MLS Heineken Rivalry Week concludes Sunday, August 29 with a Copa Tejas meeting between Austin FC and FC Dallas from Q2 Stadium (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) and the oldest rivalry in North American soccer as Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers square at Lumen Field (10:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) in the 113th all-time meeting.