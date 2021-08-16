MLS Heineken Rivalry Week is back! Check out the matchups

Rivalry Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS Heineken Rivalry Week is back!

Nine of the most anticipated showdowns of the MLS season will take place across two weekends with the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, featuring the MLS All-Stars against their Liga MX foes, bridging the gap.

It all starts Friday (10:30 pm ET | ESPN2, ESPN Deportes) with one of the longest-running rivalry matches in league history, as the resurgent LA Galaxy host the San Jose Earthquakes in the latest edition of the California Clasico.

The matchup features the league’s all-time leading goal scorer, Chris Wondolowski of the Earthquakes, against a Galaxy side led by Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez that's in the race for the 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi with 10 goals.

On Saturday, there’s a rivalry doubleheader beginning with “The Nicest Rivalry in Sports” as Minnesota United host Sporting Kansas City at 3:30 pm (ESPN, ESPN Deportes), followed by the New York Derby at Red Bull Arena between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

MLS Heineken Rivalry Week continues on Friday, August 27 with the latest Hell is Real derby encounter between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field (6:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes), followed by Orlando City SC hosting Inter Miami CF (8:30 pm | ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Atlanta United and Nashville SC renew their budding rivalry at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday, August 28 (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN), followed by the latest El Trafico showdown between the LA Galaxy and LAFC from Banc of California Stadium (7 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).

MLS Heineken Rivalry Week concludes Sunday, August 29 with a Copa Tejas meeting between Austin FC and FC Dallas from Q2 Stadium (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) and the oldest rivalry in North American soccer as Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers square at Lumen Field (10:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) in the 113th all-time meeting.

Fans can join the conversation on social media using #RivalryWeek, the official Heineken® Rivalry Week hashtag. Twitter will also livestream the Atlanta United versus Nashville SC match.

MLS Heineken Rivalry Week schedule
Friday, August 20
LA Galaxy
vs.
San Jose Earthquakes
10:30 pm ET
ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Saturday, August 21
Minnesota United
vs.
Sporting KC
3:30 pm ET
ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Saturday, August 21
New York Red Bulls
vs.
NYCFC
8 pm ET
FS1, FOX Deportes
Friday, August 27
Columbus Crew
vs.
FC Cincinnati
6:30 pm ET
ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Friday, August 27
Orlando City SC
vs.
Inter Miami CF
8:30 pm ET
ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Saturday, August 28
Atlanta United
vs.
Nashville SC
3:30 pm ET
Univision, TUDN
Saturday, August 28
LAFC
vs.
LA Galaxy
7 pm ET
FOX, FOX Deportes
Sunday, August 29
Austin FC
vs.
FC Dallas
8 pm ET
FS1, FOX Deportes
Sunday, August 29
Seattle Sounders FC
vs.
Portland Timbers
10:30 pm ET
ESPN, ESPN Deporte
