Griezmann transforms Orlando, Casemiro debuts for Miami & more from Matchday 18

Superstars providing a major boost, derbies turning up the temperature and youngsters seizing their chance – Matchday 18 had a bit of everything.

Just like Matchday 17 midweek , let's start with a certain French superstar who may be inspiring a historic turnaround in Central Florida.

Before 2026 MLS All-Star Week unfolds in Charlotte, we're here to take stock of Saturday's jam-packed slate.

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Lions fans are dreaming of how far Griezmann can take them, and rightfully so.

But with Griezmann's world-class quality setting the standard, the mood around Inter.co Stadium has done a complete 180. This is all with Martín Ojeda out injured and transfer speculation around Marco Pašalić , too.

This is very much a case of "a rising tide lifts all boats," as Orlando were among the league's biggest strugglers before this summer's 2026 World Cup break.

Orlando then earned an impressive 1-0 victory over Supporters' Shield leaders Nashville SC on the weekend, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion again left his mark all over the match.

The Lions started with a 4-0 midweek win at Western Conference co-leaders San Jose , a match where the Atlético Madrid icon scored his first MLS goal and delivered five key passes.

We're two games into Orlando City 's Antoine Griezmann era, and the early returns are spectacular.

But Inter Miami have their new midfield metronome, and Casemiro only strengthens the club's hopes of repeating as MLS Cup champions. That's the power of adding a five-time UEFA Champions League winner who's played at three World Cups.

Casemiro is still adjusting to his new club, of course. Argentina teammates Messi and Rodrigo De Paul aren't back from their well-deserved World Cup break, either. And there are questions around how Guillermo Hoyos can best utilize Casemiro's diverse skill set.

The veteran midfielder's debut arrived quickly, as he went the full 90 minutes Saturday night during a 1-0 win at CF Montréal – a game decided by Luis Suárez 's late penalty kick.

The latest example of that is Brazilian legend Casemiro , who was formally unveiled last week as the Herons' latest superstar after spending nearly 15 years competing for the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and FC Porto.

Inter Miami have a well-documented advantage in the transfer market, i.e players who are determined to pursue trophies alongside Lionel Messi and, arguably, take less money while doing so.

They're starting to show the form – and consistent end product – that captivated MLS last summer and fall, when Son arrived from Tottenham Hotspur on a league-record deal.

Son and Bouanga have now scored in all three of LAFC's games following the World Cup break, and they have combined for a head-turning 13g/16a this season.

That dynamic duo sparked a 4-0 rout of Sporting Kansas City , as Son opened the scoring in the fifth minute and Bouanga (2g/1a) added a brace that sandwiched David Martínez 's first-half stoppage-time goal.

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga were up to their old tricks for LAFC on Saturday night.

Columbus take Hell is Real

When the latest chapter of Hell is Real began on Saturday night, FC Cincinnati had the upper hand. Kévin Denkey opened the scoring in the ninth minute, and Evander was pulling the strings.

But the Columbus Crew turned things around just before halftime, delighting their home crowd. Jamal Thiaré equalized and Dániel Gazdag netted a penalty kick, establishing a 2-1 lead that lasted through the full-time whistle.

Was it the Crew's best game? No, and they'd admit as much. But it's a fantastic three points amid a transition period, with marquee summer signing Brais Méndez watching on and center back Eric Bailly also yet to debut.

They've got Ohio bragging rights for the time being, and have shown they won't go down without a fight this year – even with star forward Diego Rossi transferred to LIGA MX's CF Monterrey and striker Wessam Abou Ali recovering from a season-ending knee injury.