Griezmann transforms Orlando, Casemiro debuts for Miami & more from Matchday 18

Superstars providing a major boost, derbies turning up the temperature and youngsters seizing their chance – Matchday 18 had a bit of everything.
Before 2026 MLS All-Star Week unfolds in Charlotte, we're here to take stock of Saturday's jam-packed slate.
Just like Matchday 17 midweek, let's start with a certain French superstar who may be inspiring a historic turnaround in Central Florida.
The Griezmann Effect
We're two games into Orlando City's Antoine Griezmann era, and the early returns are spectacular.
The Lions started with a 4-0 midweek win at Western Conference co-leaders San Jose, a match where the Atlético Madrid icon scored his first MLS goal and delivered five key passes.
Orlando then earned an impressive 1-0 victory over Supporters' Shield leaders Nashville SC on the weekend, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion again left his mark all over the match.
This is very much a case of "a rising tide lifts all boats," as Orlando were among the league's biggest strugglers before this summer's 2026 World Cup break.
But with Griezmann's world-class quality setting the standard, the mood around Inter.co Stadium has done a complete 180. This is all with Martín Ojeda out injured and transfer speculation around Marco Pašalić, too.
Lions fans are dreaming of how far Griezmann can take them, and rightfully so.
Casemiro shows his class
Inter Miami have a well-documented advantage in the transfer market, i.e players who are determined to pursue trophies alongside Lionel Messi and, arguably, take less money while doing so.
The latest example of that is Brazilian legend Casemiro, who was formally unveiled last week as the Herons' latest superstar after spending nearly 15 years competing for the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and FC Porto.
The veteran midfielder's debut arrived quickly, as he went the full 90 minutes Saturday night during a 1-0 win at CF Montréal – a game decided by Luis Suárez's late penalty kick.
Casemiro is still adjusting to his new club, of course. Argentina teammates Messi and Rodrigo De Paul aren't back from their well-deserved World Cup break, either. And there are questions around how Guillermo Hoyos can best utilize Casemiro's diverse skill set.
But Inter Miami have their new midfield metronome, and Casemiro only strengthens the club's hopes of repeating as MLS Cup champions. That's the power of adding a five-time UEFA Champions League winner who's played at three World Cups.
Two more notes:
- Miami are now just two points behind Nashville for the Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference lead, having won six straight matches.
- Inter Miami confirmed that Germán Berterame, after a scary head/upper-body injury, is returning home and starting his recovery process. Fantastic news.
Son & Bouanga deliver – again
Stop us if you've heard this one before: Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga were up to their old tricks for LAFC on Saturday night.
That dynamic duo sparked a 4-0 rout of Sporting Kansas City, as Son opened the scoring in the fifth minute and Bouanga (2g/1a) added a brace that sandwiched David Martínez's first-half stoppage-time goal.
Son and Bouanga have now scored in all three of LAFC's games following the World Cup break, and they have combined for a head-turning 13g/16a this season.
They're starting to show the form – and consistent end product – that captivated MLS last summer and fall, when Son arrived from Tottenham Hotspur on a league-record deal.
A few more notes:
- With Saturday's performance, Bouanga reached double-digit goals for the fourth straight season and 75 total (career) during the MLS regular season.
- Son looks to have shaken off South Korea's disappointing World Cup showing. He's back to his goalscoring ways, and has a league-leading 10 assists.
- The Black & Gold now have a Western Conference joint-best 33 points… and they have the flexibility to sign another Designated Player this summer!
Columbus take Hell is Real
When the latest chapter of Hell is Real began on Saturday night, FC Cincinnati had the upper hand. Kévin Denkey opened the scoring in the ninth minute, and Evander was pulling the strings.
But the Columbus Crew turned things around just before halftime, delighting their home crowd. Jamal Thiaré equalized and Dániel Gazdag netted a penalty kick, establishing a 2-1 lead that lasted through the full-time whistle.
Was it the Crew's best game? No, and they'd admit as much. But it's a fantastic three points amid a transition period, with marquee summer signing Brais Méndez watching on and center back Eric Bailly also yet to debut.
They've got Ohio bragging rights for the time being, and have shown they won't go down without a fight this year – even with star forward Diego Rossi transferred to LIGA MX's CF Monterrey and striker Wessam Abou Ali recovering from a season-ending knee injury.
Meanwhile, Cincy's 42 goals against this season are "good" for the third-most in MLS. As talented as they are in the final third, their trophy potential is limited by shortcomings at the back.
DPs drive Houston forward
Houston's attack was transformed this past winter, with Mateusz Bogusz and Guilherme arriving on DP deals. Bogusz was acquired from LIGA MX's Cruz Azul for reportedly up to $10 million, while Guilherme joined from Brazilian Série A side Santos FC.
Suffice it to say, the Dynamo's front office envisioned nights like Saturday – a 3-0 home win over Texas rivals Austin FC – when they made that roster investment.
Bogusz bagged his first brace with the club, the Polish international delivering his best performance with Houston since a stoppage-time winner earlier this season.
As for Guilherme? It was more of the same, as he provided 1g/2a before he joins up with the MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars. That extended the Brazilian veteran's team-leading goal contributions total to 16 (9g/7a).
Houston are quietly one spot outside of a home Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match, currently sitting fifth in the West (26 points). That's the byproduct of losing once in their last seven games.
Cali Clásico craziness
When Timo Werner stepped up for a 95th-minute penalty kick, the game-winning shot was on his right boot.
His San Jose Earthquakes, then tied 1-1 with the LA Galaxy, were essentially given the chance to score a walk-off winner – and it would have caused bedlam as more than 43,000 fans packed Stanford Stadium for the latest Cali Clásico.
However, Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski had different plans. The veteran shot-stopper and former Quakes 'keeper dove to his left and denied the German star, preserving a draw for the visitors.
LA are still winless in four games and have a significant roster hole to fill after transferring out DP winger Gabriel Pec. But maybe Marcinkowski's save can help turn their season around.
St. Louis CITY are on a roll
The most in-form team in MLS, not named Inter Miami? That is none other than St. Louis CITY SC.
Yoann Damet's side has gone unbeaten in seven games, with six wins in that span. And their latest came Saturday night when Tomáš Ostrák's 83rd-minute stunner provided a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids.
St. Louis are up to seventh in the West, and are on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since their 2023 expansion season.
This comes as St. Louis integrate newcomer Alexandru Mățan and are reportedly set to make Carlo Holse a DP, acquiring the Danish international from Samsunspor in the Turkish Süper Lig.
We'll be following closely to see how far St. Louis can push this turnaround in Damet's first season.
Harrison sees Revs in full flight
Just before kickoff vs. Atlanta United on Saturday night, the New England Revolution formally announced Jack Harrison as their new DP signing.
That wasn't too surprising: Fans spotted him in attendance at Gillette Stadium, and there were reports all week that the club would acquire him from English Premier League side Leeds United.
But were the Revs expecting to have Harrison watch on as his new team soared to a 4-1 rout of Atlanta United? Probably not.
The Englishman saw Carles Gil orchestrate the attack, Dor Turgeman return to the scoresheet, and US youth internationals Peyton Miller and Brooklyn Raines tack on goals.
The Revs are up to third in the East (29 points), and now add a proven, high-end winger in Harrison. He's plenty familiar with MLS, having started his professional career with New York City FC back in 2016-17. He also knows the region, having attended prep school as a teenager.
New England have become a solid side under first-year head coach Marko Mitrović, and now get a boost in the final third at a position of need (left wing).
Around the grounds
Mora's emotional exit
It was storybook stuff at Providence Park on Saturday night.
Felipe Mora, playing his final game in Portland Timbers colors, scored a brace in the club's 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake.
The Chilean international will reportedly soon join LIGA MX side Atlético de San Luis, ending a six-plus-season and 173-game run in Portland.
So when Mora was subbed off in the 72nd minute… emotional doesn't even begin to describe it.
Trouble in Chicago?
So, this isn't great!
Mbokazi was arguably Chicago's best player during the first half of the season and was coming off a strong World Cup with South Africa. His long-term injury is a huge blow to the club.
Now, Chicago have options at center back. Jack Elliott and Joel Waterman are proven in MLS, and there's huge potential in homegrown Christopher Cupps (though he's currently with the US U-20s). Sam Rogers and Mauricio Pineda are other possibilities.
But Mbokazi was so crucial to how the Fire play, and replacing his emergency defending, line-breaking passes, strength in duels… not easy. And that showed in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at New York City FC.
Further, Chicago are waiting on Robert Lewandowski's first goal with the club. The Polish superstar came off the bench for this road match.
Philly find momentum
The Philadelphia Union have won back-to-back games under interim coach Ryan Richter, their latest being a 1-0 triumph over injury-plagued Seattle Sounders FC behind Milan Iloski's team-high ninth goal this year.
We're paying special attention to how teenage homegrowns and USMNT prospects Cavan Sullivan and Neil Pierre have earned starting roles. Sullivan has found another gear since the World Cup break, creating chances and showing a willingness to try s--t on the ball.
Reminder: He's still just 16 years old.
Vancouver… without Berhalter?
Whitecaps fans have gotten a glimpse into life without Sebastian Berhalter lately, starting with a 4-3 defeat at FC Cincinnati midweek and continuing with a 0-0 draw at Minnesota United FC on Saturday.
The reason? The USMNT midfielder will reportedly soon join EFL Championship side Middlesbrough, moving abroad for a $2 million fee before his contract expires this winter.
That will be a significant loss for Vancouver, who still co-lead the West with 33 points. But replacing Berhalter won't be easy, and we're watching closely to see what moves they have planned in the summer transfer market.